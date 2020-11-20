If you're hosting a Thanksgiving gathering at home or planning to be a guest at another household, social distancing and congregating rules apply, Public Health stated.
The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services issued the following guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings:
• Congregations or social gatherings of more than five individuals where the individuals are not members of a single household are strictly prohibited based on the Governor’s Executive Order No. 2020-36.
• If you do plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, there can only be a total of five persons at the gathering.
• Wear a mask if you have guests in your household
• Face masks must be worn by all individuals with the exception of children under the age of 2 or anyone who has difficulty breathing or a history of trouble breathing.
• Store your mask safely away while eating and drinking.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others who live outside of your household
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Keep hand sanitizer with you and use it when you are unable to wash your hands. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
When attending a Gathering
• Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.
• Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.
Hosting a Thanksgiving gathering
• Have a small outdoor meal with no more than 5 people who do not live in your household.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.
• If celebrating indoors, make sure to open windows to bring in fresh air.
• Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.
• If sharing food, assign one person to serve food.
• If self-serve, then have an adequate number of single-use utensils for each person to use for each dish; a receptacle should also be accessible and available to hold all used utensils.
• Use single-use articles, such as disposable containers, paper plates, and plastic utensils.
Consider other Thanksgiving activities
• Host a virtual Thanksgiving meal with friends and family who don’t live with you.
• Schedule a time to share a meal together virtually.
• Safely prepare traditional dishes and deliver them to family and neighbors in a way that does not involve contact with others (for example, leave them on the porch).
For additional questions, contact the Division of Environmental Health at 300-9579, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.