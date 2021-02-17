Hotel burglary captured on security camera, information on suspects sought

Security camera footage offers clues in the burglary and theft at the Wyndham Garden Guam early Monday morning.

The hotel is seeking the public's help in locating suspects who broke into the hotel.

Three men broke into the hotel between 3 and 5 a.m. and made off with several items, including several thousand dollars and foreign currency, according to the hotel.

A WhatsApp message asking the community for help includes videos of at least two men. One wore a blue sweatshirt and tan khaki shorts with a red cloth covering the lower half of his face. He’s seen rifling through an office area.

A second individual wore a black hoodie, cap and mask, gray pants, and black tennis shoes with a white trim.

The third man wore a black shirt, gold necklace, blue bandana and white basketball shorts with black stripes and the numbers 06 on the left leg.

While the Wyndham Garden continues to be temporarily closed, the hotel will be increasing its 24-hour presence on the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.