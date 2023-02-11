Hotel drug dealer given 15 years

A man who pleaded guilty to dealing meth out of a hotel room was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Timothy Jerome Concepcion appeared in the District Court of Guam this week to be sentenced for charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Concepcion's charges initially stem from a pullover for speeding where he was found with two firearms and $2,565 in cash before an investigation discovered he was selling meth with his co-conspirators out of hotel rooms at a Tumon hotel between March 29 and April 4, 2022, court documents state.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2022.

Leading up to the hearing, attorneys for the prosecution and defense both recommended Concepcion receive the minimum sentence of 10 years for the charge of conspiracy to distribute and five years for carrying a firearm, to run consecutively.

In the sentencing hearing, Senior District Court Judge John Coughenour sentenced Concepcion to what was recommended, which means he will spend 15 years in federal prison.

Gun used during deals

During the federal investigation, according to the United States Attorney's sentencing memorandum, Concepcion stayed in one of the hotel rooms with the drugs while his co-conspirators met customers in the lobby and escorted them up to the room.

"While in the hotel room, the customers paid the co-conspirators for the methamphetamine. The co-conspirator collected the money from the drug sales for the defendant," the memorandum stated before adding Concepcion often smoked the meth with customers.

In addition to the firearms, Concepcion kept 62 rounds of ammunition and either kept the firearms in his waist area or on the table during the transactions. The memorandum stated Concepcion told customers the guns were for "protection."

Another hotel room was used by Concepcion, his girlfriend and a co-conspirator to rest and smoke meth while a 14-year-old minor also stayed in the room, documents state.