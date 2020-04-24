Hotel tax collections expected to dip by $8.5M

The government of Guam projects an $8.5 million decrease in the collection of hotel room tax by the end of the budget year in September, according to estimates following GovGuam's March tax collection numbers.

GovGuam projected $45 million worth of hotel occupancy tax collections, but with the suspension of most air travel into Guam and no tourists arriving, March tax collections dipped by more than $800,000 from the $4.3 million that was projected for the month.

By the end of the budget year, hotel tax collections could decrease to $36 million based on the projection as of March.

In 2018, funding for or through GVB alone accounted for nearly $25 million of hotel tax collections. On top of that, $6.9 million in hotel tax collections go toward the repayment of debt to bond creditors, a previous audit on hotel tax funding shows.

The projected $36 million assumes nearly $2 million in hotel taxes would be collected this month. But with nearly zero tourist arrivals for the entire month, and a ban on the use of hotel venues, hotel tax revenues would, for the most part, be anchored on government of Guam payments for some hotels that were used to house travelers in quarantine and hotels that are being used to quarantine sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

As the island continues to deal with COVID-19, it is difficult to understand the projected turnaround for the tourism industry, said Mary Rhodes, president of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association.

"It is important we continue the joint efforts with the government, community leaders and private sector partners to provide solutions to these challenges as we continue to identify areas of need and a way forward," Rhodes said.

"Recovery is dependent on so many factors beyond our control," said Pilar Laguaña, president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Even if Guam's economy reopens and leisure travel into Guam resumes, travel restrictions remain in the U.S. and many of the island's source markets for tourists.

"GVB’s main concern right now is the health and safety of our island community," Laguaña said. "We’re all going to have to work very hard to rebuild our tourism industry and it can be done by working together."

Previously, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said it could take anywhere from one to two years for the total recovery of Guam's economy.

"It’s very hard to measure the overall effect that this virus has had in affecting our economy at this point," Laguaña said. "We do know there are hundreds of businesses affected that GVB is reaching out to, along with the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and the Guam Chamber of Commerce."

"Our message to our visitors is to safely enjoy Guam from their homes through social media, or our website, visitguam.com, until we can safely welcome them back to our island paradise with great håfa adai spirit and hospitality," she added.