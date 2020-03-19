Hotels consider closure; more flights on hold

As quarantine protocols went into effect at 12:01 a.m. today, some of Guam's hotels are considering shutting down temporarily as visitor arrivals continue to plummet and airlines plan to suspend more flights.

Under the quarantine protocols, nonresidents without a health clearance will be placed in quarantine sites, which include hotels.

Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes said hotel occupancy rates may fall to zero between this month and April due to the quarantine. This means Guam might see hotels and tourism-related businesses shut down.

Many restaurants have shifted from dine-ins to takeouts only, including McDonald's and Wendy's. Department stores, including Macy's, and shops including Foot Locker have either reduced their hours or suspended operations.

Rhodes said she's heard from some hoteliers and other tourism businesses that it makes sense to temporarily suspend operations until the quarantine is lifted.

Stakeholders within the industry are anticipating the quarantine to last through March, and possibly further as government officials assess the situation.

Airlines scale down

United Airlines announced flight suspensions for the Japan market, including:

• For Guam-Narita, two of the three daily flights will be suspended through May 2 for one flight and May 3 for the other.

• All of United’s Guam-Nagoya flights will be suspended between March 22 and May 3.

• Guam-Osaka flights will be suspended between March 30 and May 3.

• Guam- Fukuoka flights will be suspended through May 3.

• Manila-Guam flights will be suspended between March 22 and May 3. This includes the Manila-Koror, Palau, segment.

• The flight to Yap will operate on Sundays through May 3.

Philippine Airlines has reduced its daily flight between Guam and Manila to four a week through March 31, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority stated.

The Philippine government on Wednesday announced that Filipino tourists are banned from leaving Metro Manila airports. Foreigners and Filipinos residing overseas are allowed to leave Manila on international flights, the Manila International Airport Authority announced Wednesday.

Jeju Air canceled its daily morning flight from South Korea's Incheon International Airport but retained its afternoon flight from Incheon. Jeju canceled its Guam-Narita service from March 21 to April 28 and Guam-Busan, Korea, flights up to March 28.

T'way also canceled its daily flight from Japan's Kansai International Airport from March 19 to April 5 and from South Korea's Incheon International Airport from April 6 to 28.

The protocols

There were two protocols released Wednesday. One applies to passengers coming from Manila, and the other to non-Manila arrivals who have been in jurisdictions affected by COVID-19. They are largely similar, but arrivals from Manila are being treated more strictly.

In both cases, a mandatory quarantine will apply unless the individual has a certified document recognized by the Department of Public Health and Social Services verifying that they are not infected with COVID-19. The certificate must show they were tested for the disease within 72 hours of arriving on Guam.

The protocols begin with pre-arrival. The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency will review the airplane manifest and coordinate with Public Health and the Department of Public Works in preparations for arrivals.

Passengers will be asked to fill out a health form and provide information on potential symptoms while on board.

Any passenger who displays obvious signs of illness will be asked to stay on the airplane and will be further assessed by Public Health officials. Public Health will observe and scan all arriving passengers for signs of illness. This applies to Manila and non-Manila arrivals.

Those exhibiting signs of illness will be isolated for treatment.

Otherwise, passengers with proper health certificates will be cleared for release.

Those without the certificates and coming from the Philippines will be transported to an approved quarantine site. According to protocols, Public Health will coordinate with the Guam Police Department on transportation, as well as ensure no hotel staff or guests will have incidental contact with quarantined individuals.

If the passenger did not come from the Philippines, they may consent to quarantine. If they consent, they can self-quarantine from home if they are a resident, or go to an approved quarantine site, such as a hotel, if they are a nonresident or if a home is unsuitable for quarantine.

For voluntary quarantines, officials will obtain their local address and contact information. Quarantined individuals will be restricted to that site for a minimum of 14 days and be monitored by Public Health.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rhodes said the list of hotels taking part in the quarantine protocol is still under assessment.

If a passenger not coming from Manila does not consent, the passenger will undergo involuntary quarantine, which means he or she will be transported to an approved quarantine site.

However, if a quarantined person has a flight before the 14-day period ends, Public Health will arrange transportation to the A.B. Won Pat International Airport. From there, Guam Customs will take over and ensure there is no incidental contact with others, according to the protocols. The individual still goes through screening with Public Health, however.

Quarantine sites

While the protocols only state "approved quarantine site," Rhodes clarified further that arrivals from Manila undergoing quarantine will be taken to a designated mass quarantine site negotiated with the government of Guam, rather than stay at a hotel hosting asymptomatic voluntary quarantine cases.

However, she could not disclose the mass quarantine site location.

"That is really with the government of Guam ... and for the public safety and safety of those individuals, it's best not to mention those locations at this time," Rhodes said.

"I think it's important we all understand containment is No. 1 ... and we're trying to mitigate as much risk as possible. ... GHRA has reached out to the government to ensure it's not just the hotels who are managing this process when it's onsite at a hotel property. We have the assistance of the Guam Police Department or the National Guard for security to ensure guests don't leave the room. And then also with Public Health on the regular screenings but also to approve people from leaving the facility," she added.

GVB: Frequently asked questions

The Guam Visitors Bureau released the following commonly asked questions and answers:

1. Who is considered a “nonresident”?

– A person who does not live and work on Guam.

2. When does the mandatory quarantine take effect?

– The mandatory quarantine will take effect 12:01 a.m. March 19.

3. What happens to passengers of flights that arrived before the mandatory quarantine took effect?

– The travel restrictions were implemented on March 16, but not enforced. However, if they are feeling ill and displaying symptoms, they are to contact the Department of Public Health and Social Services at 671-734-7143 or 671-888-9276.

4. The guidelines state that the mandatory quarantine will apply unless the traveler possesses a Department of Public Health and Social Services recognized or certified document (certificate) that shows the traveler tested negative for COVID-19. What is considered a recognized and certified document (certificate)?

– Several countries are requiring certified documentation similar to Guam’s local mandate as a condition of entry. The certificate must include results from a lab accredited by the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that an individual tested negative for COVID-19. While DPHSS is aware that countries are developing a uniform certificate to satisfy the legal requirements, no certificate has been pre-approved by DPHSS at this time. Additionally, the certificate must be in English.

5. How many protocols are there?

– There are currently two protocols. One for Manila travelers and one for non-Manila travelers. Please refer to the supplemental documents attached to this correspondence from the government of Guam’s Joint Information Center.

6. If a nonresident traveler does not have any health clearance certification that is recognized by DPHSS, will they be mandatory quarantined?

– All nonresident travelers are subject to quarantine.

7. What will happen if a nonresident does not volunteer to be quarantined?

– The quarantine will be enforced and they will be transported to an approved quarantine site.

8. Which hotel is accepting nonresident travelers?

– GHRA is coordinating with the hoteliers to self-identify who will be accepting asymptomatic nonresident travelers during this quarantine period. Should an asymptomatic nonresident traveler be denied access, the government will coordinate relocation to a participating hotel.

9. What if I decline asymptomatic travelers at my hotel?

– You must notify DPHSS and the asymptomatic non-resident will be transported to an approved quarantine site.

10. If I am a nonresident traveler, how will I know if my pre-booked hotel is an approved quarantine site?

– You will be informed at the airport by government officials. If your pre-booked hotel is a participant you will be transported to the facility by the government. If your pre-booked hotel is not a participant you will be escorted to an alternate facility.

11. How do you ensure proper quarantine is enforced at the hotels?

– As part of their pandemic plan, hotels should have identified certain floors to be used exclusively for quarantine. The hotels and the Government of Guam will work together to ensure safe practices while servicing guests.

12. What if I am not staying in a hotel but a vacation rental?

– You will be transported to the approved quarantine facility.

13. Who will cover my expenses during this quarantine period?

– The nonresident traveler and airline carrier will cover the expenses.

14. Who is handling the ground transportation from the airport to the quarantine facility for the non- resident travelers?

– The government of Guam will enforce and provide transportation.

15. The quarantine period is for (14) days. Will a nonresident traveler be allowed to return home sooner?

– If they are asymptomatic they will be allowed to fly home sooner than the 14-day period and will be transported from the quarantine facility to the airport by the government. If they plan to stay longer than 14 days they will be released from quarantine after the 14th day, granted that they remain asymptomatic.

16. What happens during the quarantine period?

– Asymptomatic nonresidents are confined to their room and subject to public health screenings at least twice a day. Any in-room service will be coordinated between facility staff and the government to ensure minimal exposure.

17. What if I am just a transiting passenger?

– Transit passengers will go through regular airport protocols and allowed to pass through Guam. If they are planning to stay overnight, they will be subject to quarantine.

18. Do these protocols apply to flight crew?

– If the flight crew is transiting on a turn around flight they are exempt but still subject to health screenings. If the flight crew is transiting overnight there are some requirements. If they are asymptomatic, crew will be required to undergo in-room quarantine in a pre-approved hotel. If they are symptomatic, crew will be required to undergo in-room quarantine for the 14 day period in a pre-approved hotel secured by the government.

19. Do these protocols apply to residents?

– If the returning resident is arriving from Manila, Philippines, they will have to undergo an involuntary quarantine at a designated facility. All other residents arriving from other destinations will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days at home. If DPHSS does not find the home suitable to self-quarantine, they will be transported to an approved facility.

20. Why are these protocols being implemented across the board for all travelers when Japan and Korea have demonstrated proper containment?

– As part of the community mitigation strategy, the government of Guam is trying to stop the inflow of infected carriers and slow down transmission in the community.