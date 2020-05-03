-

When the government and island schools closed and non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down, the island’s main economic driver – the tourism industry – struggled to stay open.

A normally busy A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority Guam had more flights being canceled, and soon dozens of flights into the island each week dwindled down to one or two daily.

With no tourists to fill the rooms, many hotels shut their doors and were forced to lay off staff as there were no visitors to serve.

A few hotels were fortunate when the U.S.S Theodore Roosevelt brought over 4,500 sailors and crew to Guam after multiple sailors tested positive for COVID-19.

Those sailors who tested negative for the virus were sent to local hotels to be quarantined for more than three weeks.

Dusit Thani Guam Resort was among the first hotels to accept quarantined sailors and General Manager Dean Huntsman said the Dusit team approached taking care of the sailors as they do with every guest – understanding the needs of the customer no matter the circumstance.

“Not only did their presence provide the island with the ability to continue doing what we love as a hospitality provider, but it also enabled us to play a critical role in the narrative of this relentless virus,” Huntsman said. “We immediately recognized this as a unique circumstance for us to reciprocate and extend ourselves in gratitude for the dedication of our servicemen and women.”

It was an opportunity for the hotel staff to do what they do best – work collaboratively to meet the needs of their guests in very specific ways.

“Compassion was delivered through appetizing meals. Little touches, such as daily inspirational messages and house-made chocolates for Easter, is where we did our best to go above and beyond to make the time in quarantine a little more bearable,” he said. “We are passionate about what we do and always proud to leave a lasting impression of our island hospitality.”

Those little touches made an impact on the sailors and were reciprocated in thank you letters not just to hotel staff, but to the 3D law enforcement battalion Marines who were assigned to the hotel to provide daily assistance to the sailors.

One night, the sailors took to their balconies at the Dusit and started cheering and clapping to show their appreciation.

“I started getting goosebumps and thought' okay, this is a different kind of deployment,'” said Marine Cpt. Vicente Huerta. “Showing your appreciation for what we’re doing for you is probably the most gratifying thing I’ve done so far in the Marine Corps.”

Message of hope

A few hotels down the way, Guam Reef Hotel employees used an empty Infinity Tower to share messages of hope for the community.

Marketing Director Chito De Guzman said despite not having many visitors, the staff wanted to do their part in lifting people’s spirits during the pandemic.

Utilizing the widows of empty rooms, the staff lit up rooms on each floor to make out the word, ‘Hope’.

“With so much faith and hope, we will overcome this crisis,” De Guzman said.

A week later, the hotel windows lit up to read, ‘Rise,’ reminding the public “in spite of everything, still we can rise.”

Giving back to Guam

For the Westin Resort Guam, general manager Nick Song and his team were quick to assess the needs in the community and utilized the Westin Guam Cares program to give back to the community in a variety of ways.

In March, the hotel staff donated 2,000 laundry bags and 5,000 shower caps to support Guam Memorial Hospital. Hundreds of amenity sets were donated to island mayors for distribution to the island’s manamko' who could no longer attend the senior citizen centers in the villages due to the pandemic.

Each week in April, the team found new ways to show their appreciation to those on the front lines. With smiles that radiated beyond the masks covering their mouths, the teams brought cheer and nourishment through the delivery of hundreds of fresh-baked pizzas and bottled water to health care professionals, coffee to first responders and packs of masks for hotel associates and their families.