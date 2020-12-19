Hotel's involuntary bankruptcy holds off action in discrimination case

An involuntary bankruptcy filing against the owner of the now-shuttered Verona Resort & Spa has put the brakes on the enforcement of an order in a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee.

Polaris Guam LLC, which operates as the Verona Resort & Spa in Tumon, was ordered, under a federal court-approved agreement, to pay $15,871 in May 2019 to a former employee who filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging she was discriminated against because of her sex and disability. Rita Siguenza filed the complaint in July 2017 alleging that Verona had failed to provide her with "reasonable accommodations" when she became pregnant and developed gestational diabetes. Siguenza said she was fired soon after she requested those accommodations.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam ordered Verona's president and owner, David Su, to "execute a personal guarantee on his personal assets ... in the amount of $12,000 plus interest."

On Friday, however, the judge allowed the consent decree to be placed on hold because two creditors have forced Verona's owner into bankruptcy court. The involuntary bankruptcy filing, made in November, could force the sale of the hotel's assets so the creditors would get paid.

Kloppenburg World Bell Partnership, which owns part of the land the hotel sits on, and TeleGuam Holdings LLC, which does business as GTA, filed the involuntary bankruptcy case against Verona and its owner.

The filing of an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition generally suspends most types of collection proceedings involving an involuntary debtor, according to the federal court.

The judge stated that any action against the hotel concerning the payment to Siguenza will have to wait – pending the resolution of the bankruptcy proceedings.

Verona also has been sued by the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation for nonpayment of more than $300,000 in business taxes.

The hotel also was scheduled to be auctioned off for a $9 million mortgage owed to a bank – but the auction was canceled.