Hotels without contracts for quarantine

There are no written contracts between the government of Guam and the three hotels that GovGuam has hired as quarantine facilities for travelers arriving in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the Pacific Star Resort & Spa has been sending invoices every two weeks to GovGuam at an estimated total of $1.6 million in six weeks based on its initial invoice to GovGuam.

After six weeks, Wyndham Garden was estimated to receive $604,800 while Days Inn was estimated to receive $184,000, based on the two hotels' initial invoices.

But when The Guam Daily Post made a Freedom of Information Act request for the contracts between GovGuam and these hotels, the Department of Administration stated in mid-April it couldn't comply because no such records exist.

The hotels have been operating as GovGuam quarantine facilities without a formal contract.

Despite the lack of written contracts, the government has made a commitment to pay, them each time an invoice is issued every two weeks, because the hotels have what the governor's attorney described as "cash flow" problems.

"The unfortunate thing is that these vendors were only able to provide us with these accommodations if we agreed to pay as we go. They all have cash flow issues and would need to pay their own staff and vendors. So if at all possible, would you help facilitate the payment of invoices (I've sent them to Chuck Esteves already). The contracts will follow as soon as the (Guam attorney general) is done with review and all the other signatures are captured," governor's Chief Legal Counsel Haig Huynh stated on March 26 in an email to then-Chief of Staff Tony Babauta; Lester Carlson, budget director; and Charles Esteves, administrator of the Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense.

The governor's office on Friday stated that under Guam law, the governor's public health emergency declaration "permits the governor to suspend laws or rules that would impede public health response in an emergency."

"Because the governor can’t close the airport, we must be prepared for inbound travelers especially as airlines begin travel again," said governor's Policy Director Carlo Branch. "Although the law is clear that the governor can suspend the provisions of procurement law for emergency purposes, to demonstrate transparency and accountability a procurement record is actively being developed."

In the same March 26 email from Huynh, the governor's legal counsel stated, "I do believe the governor's executive order allows for the fast-tracking of these. In fact, it may allow us to forgo some things as well – I am not advising that. However, because our two goals are to pay the cooperative and very heroic vendors right now... as well as be set for reimbursement from the feds, I think we can accomplish that."

Huynh stated in the email: "I am on top of the contracts. BBMR has made suggestions and we will fix those. The AG has made suggestions and we will fix those. OHS/OCD and FEMA have made suggestions and we will fix those. Let's just get these vendors paid as soon as possible."

Attorney General Leevin Camacho, sought for comment Friday, said, "We cannot comment on ongoing procurement, but our office’s role is to review contracts for legal compliance, including laws that are triggered when a public health emergency is declared and we will continue to fulfill this duty."