The House Financial Services Committee's "Build Back Better" initiative includes a proposed one-time increase in Community Development Block Grant funding to Guam from $3.1 million to approximately $31 million.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas announced the proposed increase. If the measure becomes law, this grant funding is available for a variety of uses subject to federal approval, from supporting nonprofit work, rehabilitating parks and restrooms and revitalizing commercial public assets among other uses.

The Guam Police Department's Central Precinct in Sinajana was developed with federal Community Development Block Grant funding through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

"These resources made available through our work in the Financial Services Committee represent a (tenfold) increase in normal funding levels, and will be transformative in our community's ability to respond to the needs of our people and fix so many public facilities that have been broken for decades," San Nicolas stated.

"We can address flooding issues throughout the island, get our nonprofits the facilities they need to reach at-risk communities, finally make our public restrooms at our beaches workable, get our community centers and sports facilities modernized, and more."

CDBG funds are issued through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development and administered locally by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.