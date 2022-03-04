An inquiry by the U.S. House of Representatives' committee on ethics into a number of allegations against Del. Michael San Nicolas is proceeding, with a key party appearing before staff in Washington, D.C.

John Paul Manuel, former chief of staff and campaign chairman of San Nicolas, traveled to Washington for an in-person interview, which was conducted by committee staff Thursday local time.

“The Chairman and Ranking Member of the (investigative subcommittee) have authorized Committee counsel to conduct interviews and collect documents and other evidence relevant to the ISC’s inquiry,” a letter to Manuel from the ethics committee regarding “the matter of Representative Michael F.Q. San Nicolas” states, before inviting him to a “voluntary” interview in the nation’s capital.

Although the letter is marked confidential, and Manuel was requested to maintain “the confidentiality of this communication,” it was furnished by the Guam Legislature in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The Guam Daily Post, as a supporting document for Manuel’s leave request. Manuel is employed by the office of Sen. Jose Terlaje.

He was approved for 32 hours of paid annual leave from March 1 to 4, and a Washington, D.C., address was given when Manuel answered where he would be “while on leave,” according to the documents obtained by the Post.

“We request that you inform the ISC whether you intend to be represented by counsel in the ISC’s inquiry. Your participation in this interview is voluntary. The entire interview will be transcribed by a House reporter,” the letter to Manuel advised.

Manuel declined to comment when reached by the Post.

“To maintain the integrity of the House ethics process, I cannot go further into detail about the Congressman's ongoing investigation,” he said.

Manuel first made his accusations public in September 2019, alleging, among other things, that San Nicolas hired a mistress and forged his father’s signature on campaign checks.

San Nicolas has said the allegations made by his former employee "have no basis," and that he will go through the investigative process "in order to disprove the allegations made against us."

The investigation by the ethics committee began in October 2019. By January 2020 it finalized a confidential report - which was released to the public more than a year later - that found there is “substantial reason to believe” Guam’s nonvoting delegate failed to disclose or disclosed false information to the Federal Election Commission, accepted cash contributions above federal limits and converted campaign funds to personal use.

In February 2020, San Nicolas’ campaign returned $9,000 in contributions to a Guam businessman. The delegate called it an “error” by an unnamed former staffer who did not “properly handle” the matter, adding that the excess amount was refunded “in line with (FEC) requirements, as allowed by federal law."

But the subcommittee, which Manuel appeared before this week, has the authority to look into other allegations, including whether San Nicolas may have:

• Engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on his congressional staff.

• Reported campaign disbursements that may not be legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes.

• Made false statements to government investigators or agencies.

• Improperly interfered or attempted to interfere in a government investigation of related allegations in violation of House rules, law, regulations, or other standards of conduct.

San Nicolas has confirmed he is considering his options in the upcoming elections but has yet to announce if he will seek another term in Congress or run for governor.