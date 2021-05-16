A resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives condemning a century-old series of Supreme Court decisions was heard in committee, and nonvoting members from the territories each underscored the negative impact the judicial orders have had in their communities.

“The Insular Cases however, relics of the racist views of the 19th century, which has no place in our nation today, are still in active use by the courts,” said Del. Gergorio “Kilili” Sablan from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, who chaired the hearing.

The cases created the concept that America has “unincorporated” territories to which it can selectively apply the Constitution. And Congress has the power to determine which federal laws and programs apply in a U.S. colony like the CNMI or Guam.

“Congressional will, or lack thereof, is what denies these programs to the territories,” Sablan said.

Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, is the ranking Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, and a co-sponsor of the House resolution. She shared the perspective of a former Puerto Rico Chief Justice, who said the Insular Cases were based on premises that would be legally and politically unacceptable in the 21st century.

“Premises such as that democracy and colonialism are fully compatible, that there is nothing wrong with democracies such as the United States engaging in the business of governing others – subjects that have not participated in their democratic election process, that the people are not created equal, some races being superior (to) others, and that (it) is the burden of the superior people: the white man’s burden, to bring up others in their image – except, to the extent that the nation which possesses them shall in due time determine,” she said.

The Guam Legislature is considering its own resolution that supports the congressional measure.