Del. Michael San Nicolas and a bipartisan group of his fellow members of the U.S. House of Representatives are backing a proposal to host evacuees from Afghanistan in Guam.

In a statement sent to The Guam Daily Post, the island’s sole, nonvoting delegate in the House said those who died in military service from Guam and Micronesia “would all want” Guam to be the staging ground for the potential evacuees, who are facing a September deadline to receive a special immigrant visa. Concerns have been voiced publicly that some of the Afghan allies, particularly those who provided intelligence or translation services, could be targeted by terrorists when the United States withdraws its military from the country.

"This is our time to answer the call to duty, and I call on all of the people of Guam to once again showcase to America and to the world that we remain a fortress of freedom unflinching and unrelenting," San Nicolas said.

In total, 21 members of Congress, who San Nicolas said were with the “Keeping Our Promises Working Group,” penned the letter to President Joe Biden supporting the proposal on June 4. San Nicolas’ office stated the correspondence included his stipulations that any evacuation plan that includes Guam also ensures the Afghans are vaccinated and housed to protect the local community from COVID-19. The group also called on the president to establish an interagency task force to plan the evacuation and visa management of any ally leaving the country.

“If we fail to protect our allies in Afghanistan, it will have a lasting impact on our future partnerships and global reputation, which will then be a great detriment to our troops and the future of our national security,” the members of the U.S. House of Representatives wrote. “Veterans in Congress understand this firsthand: when we recruited our Afghan friends, we promised to have their backs.”