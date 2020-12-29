House overrides veto of defense spending bill

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act vetoed by President Trump has secured an override vote in the House of Representatives, with a vote of 332 'yea' and 87 'nay', according to Congressman Michael San Nicolas.

The 2021 NDAA now goes before the Senate for an override vote tomorrow.

"With an overwhelming show of bi-partisan support in the House, it appears an override vote is likely to follow through in the Senate, and as such we are cautiously optimistic that the 2021 NDAA will be enacted into law securing over $600 million in additional defense spending on Guam and H-2B access for Guam civilian construction projects," San Nicolas stated.

The $740.5 billion military spending authorization bill includes provisions that would provide much-needed help for Guam's construction industry as well as a 3% pay increase for military service members.

James Martinez, president of the Guam Contractors Association, has noted the local construction industry is anticipating with this NDAA: