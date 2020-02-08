The House has passed a bill that would reimburse the government of Guam approximately $40 million in Earned Income Tax Credit costs, said Del. Michael San Nicolas.

HR 5687 is the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief and Puerto Rico Disaster Tax Relief Act, 2020 introduced by Rep. Nita Lowey of New York. It includes language to rebate 75% of EITC to U.S. territories with tax codes that mirror the U.S. tax code, which Guam does.

"Our advocacy for our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico continues to pay off for Guam, as our need for EITC reimbursement was included in HR 5687 that has centered on the disaster relief needs of Puerto Rico," Delegate San Nicolas stated.

In 2018, the Bureau of Budget Management and Research noted that EITC annual payouts were at roughly $57 million, The Guam Daily Post files state. That’s out of the approximately $125 million paid in refunds for individual tax filings, according to the Department of Revenue and Taxation documents.

For decades, the government of Guam has tried to get reimbursed for the EITC. States are reimbursed by the federal government for the EITC payments they make. Guam and the other territories are not.

"With a 75% reimbursement, Guam will recover approximately $40 million in EITC costs every year, enabling us to pay tax refunds faster, address our hospital and public safety needs, and start getting some roads repaired," San Nicolas added.

"Furthermore, I again look forward to engaging our strong bi-partisan relationship with the local Republican Party of Guam to protect the EITC reimbursement language in the Senate, and secure the support of the Trump administration.”

The House of Representatives passed HR 5687 on Feb. 6. The measure now must make its way to the Senate for a vote.

The EITC is budgeted as a tax refund, but in fact it's a federally mandated income supplement for qualified wage earners, particularly those with children. It's intended to assist needy families who get back, in the form of a tax refund, more money than they paid in withholding taxes during the previous year.

In 2006, the government of Guam paid out $6.2 million for EITC. The amount of EITC paid out increased to $55 million in 2015.