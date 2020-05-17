House passes HEROES Act, 208-199

House legislation that could provide an additional $2.68 billion to Guam for the COVID-19 pandemic response is now headed to the Senate.

H.R. 6800, called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act, is a massive $3 trillion tax cut and spending bill aimed at addressing the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. It was passed in the House on Friday by a vote of 208-199.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the House resolution includes a second round of $1,200 in economic impact payment checks to Guam residents, an expanded unemployment benefits program, and an added $13-an-hour premium pay for those who worked during the public health crisis.

The passage of the House bill comes after approximately 40,000 relief checks under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act were mailed out by the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

The new House bill seeks to provide $2.68 billion in direct assistance to the government of Guam in 2020 and $106 million in 2021.

That's nearly triple GovGuam's current annual budget, which is roughly $900 million.

The $117 million that GovGuam got in the CARES Act funding cannot be used to offset revenue losses, but the funds in the HEROES Act can be used for such purposes, according to San Nicolas.

According to The Washington Post reports, Senate Republicans, along with the White House, have decried the measure's design and said they will cast it aside, leaving uncertain what steps policymakers might take as the economy continues to face severe strains.

Fourteen Democrats defected and opposed the bill, reflecting concerns voiced both by moderates and liberals in the House Democratic caucus about the bill's content and the leadership-driven process that brought it to the floor, The Washington Post reported. The bill won support from just one Republican: Rep. Pete King of New York.

The 1,800-page legislation contains a large number of provisions: nearly $1 trillion for state, local and tribal governments; another round of direct payments to individuals, up to $6,000 per family, including to unauthorized immigrants; $200 billion for hazard pay for essential workers; $75 billion for coronavirus testing and tracing; increased spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; $175 billion in housing support; student loan forgiveness; and a new employee retention tax credit and extension of unemployment benefits.