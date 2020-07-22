In a 295-125 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, or H.R. 6395.

The bill contains language to extend H-2B visa exemptions for civilian labor projects on Guam, and also includes an additional $662.8 million in military buildup projects.

"This year we have over $662 million in military buildup spending for Guam and have a long-awaited solution to our need for H-2B construction labor to be available for civilian projects on Guam, passing the House of Representatives with bipartisan support," San Nicolas said. "This brings our total military spending on Guam for our term to just under $1 billion, and this along with the breakthrough in our H-2B circumstances are indicative of our ability to continue delivering outcomes for our people working collaboratively to address armed services issues."

The delegate added, "As H.R. 6395 moves to the Senate for consideration we will again be engaging local civic groups, our Guam Republican Party, and leadership in the Government of Guam to all lend their support in getting these critical provisions over the finish line and enacted into law."