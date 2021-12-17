House resolution seeks to impeach CNMI governor, alleges corruption, lavish spending on public tab

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres faces impeachment in the CNMI House of Representatives.

He is accused in the resolution, filed Friday, of having allegedly committed "felonies, corruption and neglect of duty."

The first article in the impeachment alleges he abused his authority by getting free utilities worth more than $177,000 for his houses and a piggery.

The impeachment alleges the governor committed theft of utilities by "unjustly and without legal authorization obtaining in excess of $177,000 in taxpayer-funded utility benefits from the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation for his privately-owned residences during the period February 2015 through August 2021, to include exorbitant utility expenses associated with the commercial piggery that was operating on his residential property and further requested and received unjust utility benefits for at least two residences at the same time, in As Teo and in Koblerville, for a period of approximately 16 months."

Theft of utility services in excess of $20,000 is punishable by imprisonment of not more than 10 years and a fine of not more than $10,000.

Lavish meals

The impeachment further accuses the governor of corruption and abusing his elected position for putting lavish meals on the public tab at a time of austerity measures in the local government.

The impeachment resolution alleges the governor obtained reimbursements for expenditures that include "lavish hostings of individuals both named and unnamed", such as:

• one dinner with a Washington, D.C., lobbyist that cost taxpayers $1,823.90

• a single breakfast that cost more than $399

• meals featuring extravagant items such as wagyu and bison tomahawk steak, king crab, prime rib and foie gras expensive Scotch whiskey and other alcohol

• a private birthday lunch that he claimed as a meeting; and

• various items for a non-public purpose that he claimed as office expenses, such as rifle cases, personal stove burner, beef stroganoff and other goods for hunting or camping; wheelbarrow, chainsaw, mattocks, and other hardware supplies; coolers; and 20 multiple electronics including cameras, headphones and computers – items "that were not properly inventoried at the Office of the Governor nor used for public purposes."

"These excessive expenditures lacked sufficient justification, were made during times of natural disaster, austerity, and furloughs. and exceeded $78,000," according to the impeachment resolution.

Publicly funded trips

The resolution also accused the governor of theft when he used public funds, allegedly to attend a political campaign in Oregon.

Between April 28 and May 8, 2018, the governor used his elected office "to commit theft ... by unlawfully and fraudulently taking public funds to obtain airfare, stipend, and lodging to attend a political campaign event in the State of Oregon on or about April 30, 2018." Taxpayers paid for first-class and business-class airfare for the governor and his spouse as well as one day of stipend and a one-night stay in a hotel costing taxpayers approximately $16.559, according to the resolution.

The governor also is accused of unlawfully and fraudulently taking public funds to attend a political campaign on Guam on or about June 23 2018, costing CNMI taxpayers approximately $6,036.

"Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres, between December 2015 and July 2021,

grossly neglected his duties and responsibilities as Governor of the Commonwealth

of the Northern Mariana Islands by taking over 120 trips by plane for himself

and/or his spouse. Mrs. Diann Tudela Torres, a non-government employee, and

approximately 85 trips by boat," according to the resolution.

"This dereliction of duty occurred during times of natural disaster, austerity, furloughs, and pandemic. In one year following Super Typhoon Yutu, Governor Torres and Mrs. Torres took at least 16 government-funded trips, during which time Governor Torres neglected his duties of office while dining and shopping extravagantly at taxpayer expense. Commonwealth residents meanwhile suffered without adequate shelter, power or running water and struggled to rebuild their lives and homes."

This is developing.