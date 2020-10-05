Household income for many Guam families increased when federal pandemic unemployment benefits started coming in, driving up personal savings and leading others to open their first bank accounts, financial experts said.

In a prolonged lockdown, there's only so much that a household can use their money for, after paying the rent and utility bills and buying food, according to University of Guam economics professor Roseann Jones.

Resident Olivian Christopher said Tuesday, "I was able to save up more money because of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance."

Christopher is among some 30,000 Guam residents receiving unemployment benefits after they were laid off, furloughed or had their work hours cut as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown also means many businesses on island that were deemed nonessential have been missing out on the opportunity to benefit from the increased household cash flow.

"We're seeing that many households have actually increased their savings," Jones said. "They aren't spending it because there's not much to spend it on."

Enter online shopping. For the longest time, taxing items brought from off island has been eyed as a potential source of revenue for the government of Guam, but proposals have not gone any further.

"We're seeing a rise in spending but that spending is going off island. It's going to internet commerce," Jones said.

That surge in Guam residents' online shopping during the pandemic is evident in the backlog and long lines at the post office locations on Guam, Jones said.

Christopher, who now has more in savings, said she started shopping online for her baby's clothes because the clothing stores on Guam have been closed.

There's always a long line when they reopen, she said.

When Ross Dress for Less at Guam Premier Outlets reopened on Saturday, for example, people wearing masks waited in line for hours to get in to shop.

And because Christopher does not have a babysitter, it's more convenient and safer to shop online and have the items go through the post office, where her relatives can pick them up for her, she said.

Matthew Ignacio, who has been furloughed from Dusit Beach Resort since March, said he started buying everythig online, from phone chargers to clothes, especially during the second lockdown. He said he's been receiving PUA aid.

During the first lockdown, PUA benefits were not available.

PUA claimants had already received their lump-sum benefits and have continued getting weekly PUA benefits by the time the second lockdown was imposed in August.

'We are exporting our money'

An internet sales tax, according to Jones, is one area that she thinks Guam can pursue, especially because there's money that can't be spent on island as a result of business restrictions.

"If they are spending it off island, then there are systems in place that will collect tax revenues from internet sales," Jones told The Guam Daily Post. "That's a whole policy change that we haven't addressed yet but I think it's an obvious one. I think it's one that the local business communities might need as they build back and make the investments in their local business here."

Sen. Joe S. San Agustin introduced, in June 2019, Bill 166-35, that would impose a Guam "use tax" on purchases that come into the island through the mail.

The rate would be based on Guam's existing use tax, which is 4%.

Within days of the introduction of the bill last year, San Agustin saw opposition to the bill. To this day, the bill has not had a public hearing.

"Right now, we are exporting our money," he said.

Bill 166 seeks to allow exemptions from the tax, such as items for personal use worth $1,000 or less, purchased outside Guam during a one-month period.

'Behavioral change'

A minimum wage earner making about $350 a week prior to being laid off as early as March because of the COVID-19 pandemic later started receiving up to $945 a week in federal unemployment relief.

This was reduced to up to $345 a week after the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program ended July 25. It could increase once again after an additional $300 or $400 weekly in lost wages benefit is released.

Even those with reduced paychecks and those who were furloughed were getting about the same or more than what they were getting prior to the pandemic.

"A lot of households are also recognizing that they have more money now than they had from their paycheck. So we're seeing savings rates increasing. And that's a good thing for the day when they will be able to use that money for other things in the future," Jones said.

Philip Flores, BankPacific president and a longtime business community leader, said the banking system has seen an increase in peoples' savings and this is happening not only on Guam but throughout the nation.

This increased personal savings is partially from benefits from the PUA and FPUC programs, he said.

But more of it, he said, is because of "behavioral change."

"Now more people are aware there is such a thing as saving for a rainy day," he said. "And it is not just individuals, but businesses too."

When Guam went into lockdown in March, he said, "Many companies pulled the plug on capital expenditures to accumulate cash."

Uptick in bank accounts

Prior to the initial release of PUA and FPUC payments, the Guam Bankers Association agreed to cash unemployment aid checks for customers and noncustomers to share the load with Bank of Guam, which is the bank issuing these checks.

It worked well, Flores said.

"We also saw an uptick in new accounts that continues through today," he said.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said, while most PUA claimants have chosen to receive their unemployment benefits through direct bank deposit or electronic fund transfers, there are still some who choose to receive paper checks.

Flores said BankPacific "certainly recommends to individuals to open bank accounts and to go to the bank without coming to the bank with online banking."

For BankPacific, he said, this includes using its new mobile app with remote deposit capture and automated teller machines.

Keeping the economy afloat

The federal government's $1.63 billion authorized pandemic relief aid for Guam has been helping the Guam economy stay afloat, both Jones and Flores said.

The bulk of that is unemployment benefits, followed by grants and loans for small businesses and then relief funding for the hospital, other health agencies, schools, law enforcement and other public entities.

Dell'Isola said about 85% of unemployment claimants have opted for automatic deduction of withholding tax from their PUA and FPUC benefits.

Those collected taxes have been offsetting GovGuam's losses from other revenue sources during the pandemic.