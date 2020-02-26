The Department of Public Health and Social Services, in coordination with the mayors, began the distribution of 5,000 mosquito nets on Tuesday afternoon.

Arcy M. Castillo, health educator for Public Health, said within the first hour, 32 families had walked into the Astumbo Senior Citizens Center, which is one of three distribution centers. More than 100 mosquito nets were distributed in the first hour in Astumbo.

The team also gave out mosquito repellent spray to help keep residents protected from mosquito-borne illnesses. The nets are meant for families living in substandard houses.

The number of nets a family received varied, Castillo said.

Residents were asked for the number of people in their household and the type of housing and beds, among other questions.

One family walked out with as many as 10 mosquito nets, while others received one or a few.

Josephine Manglona, who lives in the Swamp Road area —the site of the second locally infected case of dengue — said she's grateful. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday declared Guam dengue-free after several weeks had passed and no new dengue cases were reported.

"Thank you very much for giving out these nets to protect us," Manglona said. Her family received four mosquito nets. The nets also keep away the flies while the family eats, she said.

Manglona said people within the area experience a large number of mosquitoes.

Frank A. Benavente, vice mayor of Dededo, said he's glad residents are taking advantage of the opportunity to protect their families.

The teams will continue to distribute nets from 2 to 7 p.m. today and Friday at the Astumbo Senior Citizens Center in Dededo, Tamuning Gym and Agat Community Center.

The distribution will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. until all of the nets have been issued.