Housing aid recipients face eviction crisis

There were 19 families who faced eviction from temporary housing provided under the Emergency Rental Assistance program. It was a situation one official said is "somewhat of a crisis."

While this week officials found a way to temporarily house some of the clients, the challenges seem to be growing in terms of finding solutions both short- and long-term for these households and getting a $3 million transitional housing project up and running to help them and others in similar situations.

"Even as recent as 15 minutes ago, we were in contact with hotels trying to find places. So we do need everyone to participate and help because this is somewhat of a crisis where we have all of these families that are out there. And they are very complex cases. They have a lot of issues," Sarah Thomas Nededog reported at a Thursday morning meeting with the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs, and the Office of Homeless Assistance and Poverty Prevention. Nededog is the OHAPP executive director.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Noting the effort of many members of the interagency homeless programs group to help these families, Nededog asked that they continue "to put our heads together."

"It's a pretty complex situation right now and when ERA expires Sept. 30 we have to prepare for that as well, because there are people we need to work on," she said. Nededog said she was showing 15 families who faced evictions.

Margaret Hattori-Uchima of the Guam Homeless Coalition said there were 19 families, as of May 6, who faced eviction from the Garden Villa Hotel.

"Five households that were on a month-to-month will be allowed to stay until the end of the month was the resolution," she said.

On May 7, one of those recipients, Mona Mesa along with her family, and 15 other families under the ERA I program, were evicted from the Garden Villa.

At Thursday's meeting, Hattori-Uchima said the lack of case management for some of these families is a factor. It's an issue that was raised in a previous meeting, she said, noting: "You can house them, but without intensive case management there are issues."

"I think the problem will continue without intensive case management," Hattori-Uchima said.

The ERA program is meant to provide funding aid to families to cover rent, utilities and other home-related expenses.

Viki Lindlau, ERA program manager, said there are 55 families who've recently been displaced.

Displaced families are those that are in a "transitory location," which includes a hotel or motel room, or they are in the process of being relocated, she said. Families in this situation have 90 days to find a more permanent home.

On Thursday morning, Lindlau reported that several of those families have reached the maximum 90 days in a transitory location "and have not provided a new location for us to assist with, so those folks are currently out of the ERA program."

Challenges mount

Nededog said they managed to get temporary housing for several families, particularly those with newborn babies, but there were other challenges.

"We still had a couple that were rejected, and these people were rejected because they have a reputation at some of the hotels of being disruptive and noncompliant," Nededog said.

"(An) additional challenge, it's not just finding hotel rooms where people will take ERA, and as has been said, there are a lot of hotels now that are preparing for the influx of tourists who are not taking ERA, so that's quite a bit of a challenge."

Hotels preparing for tourists

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, who leads the interagency group, said the governor's office and the Department of Administration are reaching out to landlords to see who will accept families under the ERA program.

The lieutenant governor noted that the Garden Villa, like other landlords, is trying to clear their units for other contracts.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, the committee vice chairman, said they're actually trying to prepare for the reopening of tourism.

"I know that a month ago or two they started (talking) about moving in that direction. So it was kind of expected further down," he said.

Case management and support services

The lieutenant governor said the governor's office and the Department of Administration, which administers ERA, said the program is there to provide housing assistance to people.

"There's no case management required there. The cases that came from Global Dorm and from the coalition, we are tracking that, but there are other cases that went straight into the program that now become cases we need to get in on because they are needing the support," he said. "That's where all of us, every single partner, every single funding stream, (comes in)."

He said there are other tools, such as rapid rehousing programs, that also are in place guaranteed by U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds that "GHURA pushed out to the nonprofits and the coalition in addition to OHAPP."

He said the group is now functioning like a net.

"We're trying to capture everyone in need and now do the coordination of services," Tenorio said, reiterating the need for all members of the interagency group to share information about families needing help and possible resources.