The Guam Housing Corp. is in the process of renovating 23 units at Lada Gardens in Dededo, living spaces that are sorely needed as the agency currently has 14 applicants waiting to obtain affordable housing.

There are actually 38 units currently vacant at the site. GHC is utilizing its local funding for the 23-unit renovation project, and the remaining 15 housing units will be slated for renovation once additional funding is identified, according to the agency.

These units are decades old, having been built in 1965, and have varying dates of vacancy. The earliest vacant unit was last occupied in 2015 while the latest was as recent as May.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Some of the homes have now been marked by graffiti and are generally in bad shape. Some doors and windows have been boarded up with plywood that has begun to peel away.

"They're older buildings and so they require some renovation. Many are uninhabitable, for a while I believe. We've just been having to try and identify funding for the renovation," said Patricia Kier, special assistant to the GHC president.

The contract for the renovation work has been awarded.

A building permit to begin working on the units may be obtained within the next week or two.

The project as a whole is scheduled to be completed within 270 calendar days, but individual units will be made immediately available for rent upon completion and granting of an occupancy permit, according to GHC.

Rent rates are yet to be determined, but the agency works with prospective tenants who have qualified for rent assistance through various aid programs.