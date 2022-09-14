Housing voucher leases drop in 1st and 2nd quarters

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority experienced a decrease in housing voucher leases for the first and second quarters of 2022, according to a Section 8 report for January through June.

Section 8 provides federally funded housing assistance and is administered by GHURA. This is perhaps best known for the Housing Choice Voucher program, which is a rental assistance program for low-income families, but there are other voucher programs.

Between January and June, 71 families ended their participation in the HCV program. The leasing trend for special purpose vouchers largely remained steady throughout those months, however.

The decrease in active leases for the first two quarters is attributed to more terminations from the program, both voluntary and involuntary, as well as a slow turnaround time for families to find a unit to live in. As of June 30, about 74% of issued vouchers resulted in Housing Assistance Payment contracts, according to the report.

That figure could be better, according to Norma San Nicolas, the Section 8 administrator at GHURA.

"What we're seeing is, if we issue 190 vouchers, only 74% of those that are out searching is going to come back and will result in a successful leasing," San Nicolas said Tuesday during a GHURA board meeting. "Others may have dropped off, or they changed their mind, or they couldn't find a unit and they allowed their vouchers to lapse."

However, the success rate is "a good percentage" compared to the last five years, San Nicolas added.

Before GHURA raised subsidies last year, many clients would return vouchers because they couldn't find units or experienced other pitfalls, San Nicolas said.

"They couldn't find a unit or nobody would rent for them because we're not competitive enough. The military is always edging us out or there's too many high-end units out there and nobody would rent to us," San Nicolas said.

Guam is no stranger to concerns over the availability of affordable housing or the increased cost of living on island.

Voucher holders were most successful finding units between 30 days and 60 days, according to data provided in the Section 8 report.

The success rate for finding a unit in 30 days or less was 27%. Between 30 days and 60 days, the rate was 35%, with the rate only falling over time. It was at 22% between 60 days and 90 days. Past 90 days, the success rate dropped significantly to 9%. Between 120 days and 150 days of searching, the success rate for finding a unit was at 7%.

Participants under the Nonelderly Disability Voucher Program, Emergency Housing Voucher Program and Family Unification Program have the most difficulty finding suitable homes and turning in required documents.

Renters with disabilities and applicants for the NED program and the Mainstream Housing Opportunity Voucher Program have an even harder time due to a limited inventory of one-bedroom accessible units out in the rental market, according to the report.

The per unit cost for all programs went up 3.5% from January through June, according to the report.

"The rise in per unit cost is due to owners raising rental rates, citing the escalating cost of doing business. The average change is $8.77 per month," the report stated.

GHURA issued three times as many vouchers per month as the number of successful new program admissions and clients ending program participation. This is to help improve the lease-up rate and compensate for the number of vouchers that will not result in a HAP contract, according to the Section 8 report. Most programs have a lease-up rate above 90%. The Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program was the only exception.

"The VASH Program is slowly increasing, as the VASH office increased the number of new applicant referrals to GHURA," the report stated.