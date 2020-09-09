'How can we help?' Mom, daughter seek used laptops, phones for students learning online

How you can help The Robertos are asking community members to reach out to them through email at robertodarlene@yahoo.com, or by phone at 483-4149, to donate computers, laptops, tablets or smart phones.

When one 17-year-old heard her mother, an educator, talk about families whose kids had to share one computer or smart phone for online learning during the pandemic, she felt she could do something to help.

"We heard of one family with one parent having a cellphone, and that same phone would have to be shared by five children for distance or online learning," Jennifer Roberto said.

"We asked ourselves, 'How can we help?’ And that's how the device donation drive came about,” she added.

With her mother's support, she put out a call on social media for people to donate their used laptops, desktop computers, iPads and phones.

In turn, the mother-daughter duo make sure the donated devices are placed in the hands of students from disadvantaged households so they, too, would have the opportunity to learn.

"People's responses are pretty much positive," Jennifer Roberto, a senior at Tiyan High School, told The Guam Daily Post.

More help needed

People have already started reaching out to the Robertos – those who want to donate devices for online learning and those who want to receive the donations.

"In the beginning, we were hesitant because what if people donate broken devices and the students won't be able to use them anyway? Seeing what's been donated so far, they are in good condition,” the teen said. “We're happy that people want to share what they have with others who are in need.”

So far, there have been more families seeking the donations, compared to the number of devices the Robertos already collected.

"But we are staying positive. We want to be able to help as many families as we can," said Darlene Roberto, who is an assistant principal at Southern High School.

During the Labor Day weekend, they collected some of the pledged donations including laptops, phones and iPad minis, Darlene Roberto stated.

Not enough

Guam Department of Education officials said last month they are working to distribute 8,000 computers to students. The plan is to provide those computers to students who are doing online learning and have internet access at home. GDOE hasn't specified how many of its 30,000 students fall in that category.

The public school system started the new school year last month; however, classes are being held through distance learning, either using hard copies or online.

Computers and tablets also come in handy for necessary research for projects and other assignments – even those who are learning via hard copies.

With the closure of schools and their libraries, as well as community libraries, students don't have access to free computers and internet service.

As part of the effort to ensure their donations go to families most in need, the Robertos are creating a survey.

"We are hoping to give those donations soon to families who requested them. We have already wiped down and disinfected the donations we got," the mother said.

Wi-Fi connection

Darlene Roberto said another aspect of online learning that she and her daughter are working on is internet access.

"I will be following up with internet service providers that may be willing to pair these donated devices up with some type of data card. That would be the next step," she said.

She said those who have so far asked them for donated devices are households with children attending Guam Department of Education schools and charter schools.

The younger Roberto said the first step is to get the devices into the hands of students, whose parents can also drive them to the parking lots of some businesses establishments, to get free Wi-Fi.

In light of the challenges many Guam families are facing during this pandemic, Jennifer Roberto’s passion stands out.

For her, the donation was something that just needed to be done: "If you want to do something positive, just go for it.”