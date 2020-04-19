How far is far enough? Residents weigh safety guidelines

Residents on Guam are weighing the possible need to stay even farther apart after a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found droplets emitted from a person coughing or sneezing could travel much farther than the current recommend social distancing guidelines.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying at least 6 feet apart, and the World Health Organization recommends keeping at minimum a 3-foot distance from someone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

A cloud of gas emitted when someone coughs could propel the droplet up to 19 feet or up to 26 feet from a sneeze, according to the study authored by Dr. Lydia Bourouiba, an associate professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who specializes in fluid dynamics.

The distance that droplets may be carried depends on environmental factors such as temperature and humidity, as well as a person’s physiology.

For Eva Mae Szafranski, 74, of Agana Heights, who said she and her husband are staying home and only going out for necessities, the necessary social distance length depends on where you are.

“The only thing about the 6 feet is when you go to the grocery store ... to me it’s a short distance because the aisles are narrow and one customer will go down one aisle and you have to wait for them to make it (to the end of the aisle) before it is safe to go. But then you may get tired of waiting because you want to get out of the store as soon as possible, so you just manage to pass a distance away on the same aisle but still it is too close,” Szafranski said.

She said people should stay farther apart if they are not taking other precautions.

“Only if they don’t wear masks. If they wear masks, it’s much safe if they talk to you, “she said.

Aida Miguel, 51, of Dededo, agreed tighter spaces might mean social distancing lengths should be increased.

“Like for example, the smaller stores I think it’s better to stay more than 6 feet apart, because it can be crowded and some people don’t follow the social distancing,” she said. “They should limit the people going inside ... for the safety of every one of us. Because we don’t know who is a carrier of the virus. Six feet, I think, is not enough for the small stores,” she said.

Miguel said larger buildings allow for easier adherence to the 6-feet-apart guideline.

“For like Home Depot, I think the 6 feet distancing is OK because you have room in the store,” she said.

Michael Bendo, a Barrigada resident in his 60s, was aware of the findings of the study and said he is taking precautions to stay healthy, but recognized the challenges of complete protection from the virus.

“It could be up to 26 feet if someone sneezes ... so I mean, how safe can you really be, knowing these things,” he said.

He said he feels “fairly safe” with 6 feet of social distancing when running necessary errands.

“In grocery stores, as long as we are wearing masks, it adds to the protection. I think as long as people are covered up, it should be OK,” he said.