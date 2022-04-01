An apparent mistake in the image of a sailing canoe or flying proa on the Guam flag and Guam seal is now the subject of resident Farron Taijeron's online petition to "fix" the flag and seal of Guam.

In an election year, he said, it would be a big act of bravery for an elected official to get behind "such a potentially sensitive" move to change or correct the flag.

Taijeron said the way the flying proa, or sakman, is depicted would have either the wind blowing the sail directly into the mast, or blowing both the mast and sail down.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I don't know how many people would insist on keeping the flag wrong. It's the equivalent of spelling 'Guam' as G-A-U-M," Taijeron told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday. "How many people would insist on keeping the flag wrong if the word Guam was misspelled?"

Department of CHamoru Affairs President Melvin Won Pat-Borja said he has not seen the petition, which the media has sent him, while some senators on the Committee on Health, Land, Justice and Culture did not immediately respond to questions about the petition.

The petition is online at www.change.org/p/fix-the-flag-of-guam.

Taijeron's petition asks Guam's elected leaders to correct or improve the image of the sailing canoe in the Great Seal of Guam, the flag of Guam and all GovGuam media.

The goal is to get Guam's leaders to talk about this and "get this going for our ancestors, for our legacy, for our own selves here and now."

Taijeron said he would like to hear peoples' reasons for supporting or opposing a proposed correction to the flag.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the petition had 39 signatures, and the comments were supportive.

"If anyone would watch the video and still disagrees, I'm totally open to that, but I'd love to hear a good reason, that's all," he said of his video, expounding on his reasons for launching the petition.

The video, viewed nearly 2,000 times as of 6 p.m. Thursday, can be seen on Taijeron's Instagram page @TheGuamGuy.

"It was the European powers of the world at the time who declared our flying proa to be the fastest vessels on the globe," the petition states. "Earning us such a reputation in world history more than warrants the image of a sakman on our flag. The least we can do is get it right."

Army veteran Peter J. Santos, a four-time combat-deployed Bronze Star Medal recipient, was also in the more-than-six-minute video to talk about changing and correcting the flag of Guam.

"I feel like we should make our beloved flag more culturally correct in order to more accurately reflect our CHamoru history. I am all for fixing the flag. Even though it was an honest error, we should not perpetuate it now that we know there is an error," Santos said in the video.

It was during the Festival of Pacific Arts held on Guam in 2016 that Taijeron, while on a canoe ride, realized the Guam flag may have an inaccurate depiction of the flying proa. As he got more involved in seafaring, the more he learned about what he believes is a mistake and the need to address it.

In his video, he presented options to correct what he believes is a mistake on the flag.

"It could be as simple as drawing a line down the sail to put the mast on the correct side," he said. "Or we could just remove the outrigger and look at the canoe from downwind."

If Guam does decide to review and confirm the mistake that Taijeron pointed out, it won't be the first time the Guam flag will have been changed.

In 1948, Guam added the red border on the flag to commemorate the suffering the people of Guam endured under the Japanese occupation during World War II.