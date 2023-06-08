How to apply for Mawar relief

There’s a wealth of federal aid available for people who had their homes and property damaged or destroyed during Typhoon Mawar, but it can be confusing for applicants to navigate what’s available and what qualifications they meet.

Officials with the Small Business Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency sat down for a disaster recovery virtual workshop Thursday, to help explain what programs are available for residents and businesses.

The event, which was streamed live, was hosted by the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Guam Chamber of Commerce and the Society for Human Resource Management.

Here are some of the important takeaways from the workshop:

FEMA grants

FEMA provides up to $41,000 to help homeowners and renters jump-start their recovery, said Veronica Verde, FEMA external affairs officer.

Aid can cover a number of areas, including property and vehicle damage, medical and dental costs, funeral costs, child care and personal property replacement.

What applicants should know:

• FEMA will not duplicate payouts that are already made by insurance coverage.

• Only primary residence repairs are covered – not vacation homes or secondary homes. If you live on a boat, that can be covered.

• Exterior parts of the property (for example, retaining walls, fences and gates) aren't covered, but structures that are necessary to make a home habitable, including bridges and access roads, may be considered.

• Storage sheds and tool sheds aren't covered, nor is home equipment such as water blasters, lawn mowers or bushcutters.

• Preexisting home damage isn't covered.

• Only primary vehicles are covered, and they must be registered on Guam and have some type of insurance.

• Vehicle damage is handled on a case-by-case basis.

• Occupants in multigenerational homes – children who occupy property owned by their parents rather than rent, for example – may be considered and should contact FEMA. The head of household will typically be the one to apply.

• Infrastructure and utility repairs will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will be considered if emergency repair is necessary to return to a home.

• Citizens of the freely associated states and other non-U.S. citizens are not eligible, but they may apply under the name of a child who is a U.S. citizen.

FEMA housing assistance

FEMA also helps to cover costs for people who have to seek temporary housing if their home is damaged, or if they paid for shelter during Mawar, according to Verde. Rental and lodging payments do not count toward the $41,000 aid cap.

FEMA covers costs for:

• Up to one month if utilities are out for a home.

• Up to two months are covered if a house requires repairs.

• Up to 18 months on a case-by-case basis for people who have homes that are unlivable.

• Up to seven days of lodging expense reimbursement for people who paid for housing during the typhoon.

SBA loans

The Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Program provides low-interest loans to help out homeowners, according to Kevin Wynne, SBA external affairs officer.

What applicants should know:

• Loan interest rates are set at 2.5% for homeowners and renters with terms of 15 and 30 years. Monthly payments are income-based.

• Homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 to repair damage to their property. Funding to mitigate future damage is available at up to 20% of the cost of the verified physical damage to a home.

• Only primary homes are covered. Costs covered by insurance and FEMA grants are not eligible for loans.

• Homeowners and renters can apply for loans of up to $40,000 for personal property damage, described as “anything you can actually carry out of your home.”

• If you are more than 60 days late on child support payments, have defaulted on student loan payments, or owe federal income tax, you may be disqualified from the SBA loan program.

For businesses, nonprofits, churches

Businesses, nonprofit organizations and churches can apply for two types of SBA loans, according to Wynne.

What applicants should know:

• Interest rates are set at 4% for small business and 2.75% for private nonprofits.

• Business Physical Disaster loans are capped at $2 million and can cover costs for damaged or destroyed real estate, inventory, equipment, furniture and fixtures, and other property.

• The deadline to apply for physical disaster loans is July 27.

• Economic Injury Disaster Loans provide up to $2 million of working capital to help businesses keep open and replace lost revenue.

• The deadline to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is February 28, 2024.

• Business that operate on property they don't own are eligible.