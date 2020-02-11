We recently advised using the word “next” in relation to being rejected by someone who tells us we’re not good enough for them (see The Work Zone, January 7, 2020, http://bitly.com/curerejection). It’s a good start but it’s not the whole answer. Today we dig deeper into the topic of how to deal with rejection.

All of us will feel rejection at various points in our lives. Hurt, disappointment, anger, those things stay with us and we don’t forget. Yes, we get over them, but we don’t forget. Rejection buries itself deep within us.

When were you were rejected?

We usually first experience rejection when we’re very young and haven’t learned the tools that enable us to effectively deal with it.

Kids laughed at us because of our clothes, or something about our physical appearance. A friend rejected us in favor of a new friend. We might not have understood what was happening but we knew we didn’t like it.

As a teen we asked somebody out for a date and they said no. Or, maybe nobody ever asked us out. Later, we applied for job after job and were declined, time after time.

We probably reacted poorly

We get mad, either at the person or people who rejected us, or at ourselves for being in position for the misery in the first place. Sometimes we think, “Next time I won’t be so open and I won’t get hurt again.” That’s a big mistake because we close ourselves off to opportunities.

Rejection can be unpredictable. I recall a middle school dance (I was terrified of dancing) when it was “ladies choice” and the girls walked over to the boys’ side of the gym to take a partner. The rule was if someone chose you it was a requirement that you accepted. On one occasion everybody had been paired off except for me and the last girl. She walked up, asked me to dance and I refused. That was embarrassing for her and she didn’t handle rejection well, kicking me in the shins, which brought howls of laughter from the other kids.

Better ways to handle rejection

1. Know that we don’t have any God-given right to be accepted. People have a choice. Tough as it is to swallow that, you and I may not be what they’re looking for. That can be true in matters of the heart, job seeking, selling, or anything else.

2. Recognize it’s not about our self-worth. It’s only someone else’s opinion. We’re all attracted to different people and different things. Our likes and dislikes begin to form early in life and we’re not conscious of the process. It just feels natural so we go with it.

If someone has their mind set on dating or hiring another person, it’s more that they want the other person than it is they don’t want us. That means it’s about them and their choices, not about us and any real or imagined shortcomings.

How to get past the disappointment

3. Some people use self-destructive means to dull the pain. They may bury their emotions in alcohol or drugs. Most of us know people who do this because they can’t work through their problems. It’s why I’ve long advocated that our schools teach coping skills beginning in the elementary grades, continuing through high school. Employers should do it, too.

4. Never mind what people say or think. The coping needs to start here as we too often worry about how others will view us. Real friends will support us when we run into tough times. People who don’t shouldn’t get an ounce of our attention.

5. If you need some space from the events, find a distraction. Take a trip, start up a hobby, or maybe join a group. Meet new people to introduce something different into your life.

A fresher perspective

6. Realize you’re one step closer to acceptance. Once we get past the initial unhappiness and perhaps shock, we hopefully arrive at the conclusion that rejection narrows the field. A better situation awaits us and we should start looking for it.

Finally, be ready with that word…NEXT! Then, move on. Your future awaits you.

Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com