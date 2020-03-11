A technical change to HR 1365 was unanimously passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas spoke to his colleagues before the vote in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Guam time.

"The language contained in HR 1365, while technical in nature, is incredibly significant with respect to what it means for the members of the House to consider," San Nicolas said.

HR 1365 received unanimous consent from the Senate, but minor changes were made to the language that required the House to vote on the legislation a second time.

The legislation allows for money set aside for wartime survivors of the Japanese occupation on Guam to be paid out.

Adelup lauded the bill's passage, saying once it's signed into law, federal funding will reimburse the local program. GovGuam paid nearly 1,000 adjudicated claims totaling $10.3 million over the last 2 1/2 months.

'Plain and simple justice'

"People suffered beheadings, forced marches, rape, the loss of their infants in their arms," said San Nicolas. "It's historic ... because it in large respect represents almost an original sin in terms of the inability for us to reconcile our territorial relationships in a manner that really makes for plain and simple justice."

The congressman said throughout the process he was concerned something technical would cause the bill to die, but "by the grace of God" the legislation garnered unanimous support in the House and Senate.

"At some point in time, justice really does find its way in the United States of America. We're just a hairline away. The measure will go before the president for signature and finally make whole a generation that suffered because they were loyal to America," said San Nicolas.

'The right thing to do'

Before the unanimous vote, Utah Rep. Rob Bishop spoke in favor of passing HR 1365.

"I congratulate (San Nicolas) on this bill, which is finally going to recognize and compensate a very small group, but a significant people, who literally sacrificed for this country. This is the right thing to do."