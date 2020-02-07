The Hagåtña Revitalization and Redevelopment Authority regular board meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 6 was postponed for safety reasons. The meeting was supposed to be held on the fifth floor of the ITC Building but is postponed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. For more information, contact Joseph Meno at 647-4332 x 105 or via email at email joseph.menol@hrra.guam.gov.
