HSC-25 commander: Sailor was kind, hardworking

The Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 family is paying tribute to Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Perez who died in the snorkeling incident Saturday in Piti.

A Naval aircrewman with the HSC-25, Perez was from California and had only been assigned on Guam for four months.

He was snorkeling with friends when the incident happened.

Perez was 22 years old.

"Petty Officer Perez was a kind, hard-working sailor, who wore a constant smile. In the four months he was at HSC-25, he already made strong bonds with many in our squadron. Two weeks ago, he participated in a life-saving medevac, expertly performing his duties under pressure. The Island Knight family will deeply miss our fellow sailor, and we offer our thoughts and prayers to his other friends and family affected by this tragedy," said Cmdr. Christopher Carreon of HSC 25.

Perez was rushed to Naval Hospital Guam after he was pulled from the water in Piti near Fish Eye Marine Park. Medics performed CPR en route to the hospital but he didn't make it.

Guam emergency responders were called to three incidents of swimmers in distress Saturday in a span of four hours.

A 17-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man were rescued after they were swept over the reef in Asan.

Four tourists were rescued with the help of bystanders at First Beach in Ipan after they also were swept over the reef.