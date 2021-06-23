HUD approves 87 emergency housing vouchers

Housing vouchers for 87 families who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless for various reasons, including fleeing abusive homes, will be made available by next month.

“July 1 is when we can start issuing vouchers but we asked the coalition to start making recommendations,” said Ray Topasna, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority executive director.

The emergency housing vouchers are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 8 program, they will provide each individual or family housing for 18 months, Topasna said, adding they hope HUD will make the 87 vouchers permanent.

“We don’t anticipate they want people out on the streets in 18 months,” he said, adding that GHURA has 2,581 vouchers prior to the approval of the 87.

GHURA entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Guam Homeless Coalition to assist with: identification and certification of eligible individuals/families; and direct referrals to GHURA to be eligible for permanent housing.

Topasna said he anticipates that at least some of the referrals will be for families or individuals currently staying at the local government's emergency homeless shelter, the rented Global Dorm in Maite.

“They’ve already started working on their case files,” he said. "The coalition, not (GHURA) will determine their eligibility based on that."

To qualify, an individual or family must meet one of the following eligibility criteria:

• homeless or lacking a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence; an unaccompanied youth under 25, or families with children and youth;

• at-risk of homelessness, will imminently lose their primary nighttime residence;

• fleeing, or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking;

• recently homeless or facing a high risk of housing instability.

"These 87 Emergency Housing Vouchers are truly a blessing from HUD and we will do our best to quickly issue them out to homeless families. Some of our homeless friends may be in shelters and some still don’t have a place to sleep, so while funding will not be available to us until July 1, the coalition has been given the green light from GHURA to start working on referrals as early as today."

(Daily Post Staff)