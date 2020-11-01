Federal housing officials wrote a letter to Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna saying he “provided only part of the facts” when making public comments on challenges with federally funded projects and other programs.

The four-page letter, dated Oct. 28, is signed by Mark A. Chandler, director of the Office of Community Planning and Development at Housing and Urban Development.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Topasna who said he will respond to HUD though it won’t be until “after the election.”

“I didn’t want to respond because I don’t want to drag a federal oversight authority into local politics,” Topasna said. “I prefer not to comment on this at this time… it’s quite strange that this was leaked to the press.”

Chandler wrote that Topasna, when asked about the status of the new Sinajana Fire Station, attributed GHURA’s decision to fund only the architectural and engineering design of the new Sinajana Fire Station and withhold funding for construction to a future Community Development Block Grant allocation to a “challenge” that GHURA faces with HUD.

“It is Guam, not HUD, that identifies housing and community development priority needs and focuses funding from the CDBG program … to carryout projects and activities to address Guam’s priority needs and specific goals,” Chandler stated.

Chandler also pointed to comments made about GHURA committing funds to build a charter school.

“You stated that GHURA faced challenges getting the iLearn Academy Charter School project approved for a CDBG Section 108 Loan Guarantee because Guam’s elected officials opined that GHURA might be placed in receivership and might have a negative audit report,” Chandler wrote.

He said Guam missed the Sept. 20 deadline to submit the documentation necessary to develop, finalize, and execute financing documents, close the guaranteed loan, and advance the funds.

“As a result, HUD’s commitment to guarantee a $12,000,000 loan was terminated,” Chandler wrote, adding GHURA’s Sept. 21 request to reinstate the loan guarantee is being processed.

Not rushing to respond

Topasna said the only people copied on the letter were the governor, lieutenant governor, and the congressman.

Also copied on the letter was GHURA Board chairman Sabino Flores.

“I read the letter and it said I failed to mention certain things. I’m not going to rush a response because of the election,” he said, noting media should question how and why the letter was shared since it was addressed to him.

Congressman Michael San Nicolas sent out a press release with the letter attached, noting HUD officials’ concerns, saying ”It is a major setback that the U.S. Government is witnessing Director Topasna intentionally misconstruing circumstances so blatantly that they feel the need to clarify in writing in order to protect the public from being misinformed.”

"This not only calls into question the validity of what is being said in entirety by the Director to the people of Guam, it also undermines the professionalism, trust and goodwill critical to the people of Guam's relationships with the federal government,” San Nicolas said.

He also noted that Public Auditor BJ Cruz has admonished Topasna “when Topasna pushed his own pay raises through against the explicit advice of OPA.”

In response to Topasna’s comments about leaking the letter, the congressman responded: “We didn’t leak anything. We sent it to the media because HUD expressed in the letter concern that the public is being misinformed, and we wanted to make sure the public is informed,” responded San Nicolas. “He should have not withheld that letter and informed the public himself… This isn't a leak, this is transparency.”