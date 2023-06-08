A new shelter in Tamuning is opening to help to ease the stress on the government of Guam-run shelters that have absorbed hundreds of people who were left homeless by Typhoon Mawar.

School-based GovGuam shelters have been at capacity since last week, after village gyms meant to take those who were left homeless in Mawar’s wake were heavily damaged and unable to absorb occupants. Sheltered residents have been complaining about the lack of power and water, poor sanitation, and now poor food rations at Guam Department of Education schools.

Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday that government officials were working to improve conditions at the three shelter sites operating. All three were back on the island’s water supply, though “what’s being experienced islandwide as demand goes up, (is) water pressure goes down.”

The school system was housing 698 people as of Wednesday, Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent, told lawmakers during a roundtable discussion. Of that number, 590 will need “tier 3” or longer-term housing, amounting to about 104 family units.

Red Cross relief

The American Red Cross has identified a warehouse in Tamuning where up to 500 sheltered residents can be moved, according to Cruz. People sheltering at Astumbo Elementary School, population 235, and Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School, population 251, will be rehoused, and the shelters will likely be shut down, she said.

The Red Cross shelter is located in an industrial zone off Ypao Road, just behind an active trucking warehouse. Rows and rows of cots fill up the space, which is expected to absorb residents who have been living in school classrooms for much of the past two weeks.

“This is a Red Cross initiative, where they determined that the shelters that were existing were not to par with (the way) we should be treating humans at the moment,” said Joe John Mantanona, a volunteer working with the Red Cross at the site. "I'm not blaming anybody, we're just saying that was the situation."

He and about 100 volunteers with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief had helped the Red Cross stand up the site in about 72 hours, Mantanona said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency had also stepped in to help with supplies. Volunteers helped clear out the warehouse and set up restroom and shower facilities within the three days.

“We have the food, we have the medical support, we have even the spiritual support – a number of churches of different denominations will also be assisting, so that if there's anyone that needs to talk with somebody because there's going to be a lot of duress,” Mantanona said.

He said that residents were expected to start arriving at the shelter as early as Wednesday afternoon. The site was a “huge improvement” from GovGuam-run sites he had visited, he said, where people had been residing for days without power or water despite the best efforts of GDOE. Social unrest was still a concern, however, due to the logistical issues with the site and the trauma residents had endured.

According to Mantanona, nonprofit aid groups were still looking for other shelters sites to house residents as of Wednesday.

It’s possible that more people need shelter, as northern village mayors last week told the Post that numerous people who were left without housing were unable to be housed at government shelters.

Frustrations mount

One resident left homeless after Mawar expressed anger at the conditions residents faced, in a video of the shelter at Maria Ulloa posted online Tuesday by Sen. Chris Barnett.

“This is the first time we ever suffer like this,” a woman, who identified herself as Linda Meno, said in the video.

She said conditions were bad at the wet and cold George Washington High School, but were still bad at Maria Ulloa, where she was relocated.

“We’re eating two times a day,” the woman said. "We started first with the bars – we’re starving. Only one bar (of food), one small box of water every day. And we’re, like, saying, 'Where is the governor?' We’re hungry. And the school treatment is very poor."

Adelup spokesperson Paco-San Agustin confirmed the woman was residing in a GovGuam shelter, and that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had gone to meet with her Wednesday.

Lori Quichocho, a resident residing with her family at the Astumbo shelter, also said food serving sizes were less than filling.

“The portion of the food is really small. It’s like (a) school cafeteria serving for children,” Quichocho said.

Adelup pushed out a video on social media Tuesday, detailing what goes into preparing meals for shelter residents.

According to the video, food is available at all times, including two hot meals, three military field rations, known as MREs or meals ready to eat, and four box containers of water a day.

"What we’re observing is most ... prefer the hot meals,” Paco-San Agustin told the Post.

Sanitation concerns

Besides complaints about food, sanitation has also been a concern at school sites.

Sen. Barnett told the Post on Wednesday that trash pickup was a big issue at Maria Ulloa, where a large pile of garbage had grown before being removed Tuesday.

The smell was particularly bad, Barnett said, and “the shelter is downwind from the smell, and so these people in the shelter – who lost everything they have, who have no running water – they have these port-a-potties (and) are having to deal with this rotting garbage smell.”

Port-a-potties were also contributing to the stench at the school. Only five of the portable restrooms were being shared between 250 people. Barnett said he understood resource limitations and that GovGuam employees were working hard on relief, but said, "I don't think that that prevents us from trying to do better.”