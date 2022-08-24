Ninety-nine percent of the design for the new Home of the Sharks in Yigo is done, the Guam Department of Education confirmed Tuesday with The Guam Daily Post.

“What's happening is that we're working together with the architectural firm of Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects, or TRMA. They have informed us that they've completed the end work and are prepared to file the final documents,” said Francis E. Santos, acting GDOE superintendent.

TRMA is the primary designer, administrative consultant and owner representative for GDOE.

Issuing solicitation for the building and financing of Simon A. Sanchez High School is the next step for this project.

“We'll start the process for us, you know, coordinating the next phase, which will be the financing for Simon Sanchez and, you know, the other discussions of the construction manager and a developer so, that is, you know, a huge milestone, you know, for the process,” Santos said.

The types of buildings have already been ironed out, according to Post news files.

The new learning facility will have a large central courtyard, a gymnasium, a cafeteria, a library and 94 classrooms.

GDOE anticipates receiving the completed design for the new learning institution by the end of the week, Santos said.

“We're going to get some word, hopefully this week, from TRMA,” he said. “They said they're completing the documentation and hope it’s filed by the end of the week, then probably by Monday. So if you want to look at dates, those are the dates.”