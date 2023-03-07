Humåtak celebrates CHamoru heritage with village festival

Island residents and visitors came together to celebrate the last day of the Humåtak: CHamoru Heritage Day Festival Monday.

Local food trucks, music, rides, vendors and cultural performers filled the Magellan Monument Park.

Crowds packed Humåtak Bay by the hundreds to witness the reenactment of Ferdinand Magellan's landing on the island.

The Guam Daily Post interviewed Barrigada resident, Mariann Lujan, who came to the festival in honor of her mom and to teach her kids about their CHamoru heritage.

“My mom was originally from Humåtak, but our students from Jose Rios Middle School were performing as well, and I wanted my children to experience the re-enactment since it’s been a while since they’ve had it due to COVID,” said Lujan.

For Lujan's family, connecting with their Indigenous roots is critical.

“For us, for my children, they need to know how we started. How did our people start? Where is our origin? What do we know from what history books tell us and what do we know from what our generations, our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents shared with us?” said Lujan.

The Post also spoke with Maxine Bigler-Tainatongo of Guma’ Kinalamten I Tåotåo Tåno’, which translates to English as “The House of the Motion of the People of the Land,” which is a part of the sister organization to Guma’ Nina’en Åcho’Latte, the group that put together the Magellan re-enactment.

“Today is a big celebration in honor of our CHamoru heritage, but, yearly, all day, every day for the rest of our lives, we are here to promote, perpetuate and preserve the CHamoru language for those yet to come through song, dance, chant and weaving,” said Bigler-Tainatongo.

The festival celebrates “who we are as a CHamoru people,” she said, adding that the annual event is important.

Not only were residents and performers out at the festival to celebrate their native heritage, but vendors were also there to promote their novelties in honor of the island.

Esther Manglona was in Humåtak selling Guam-inspired stickers, shoe charms, buttons, acrylic pins, towels and pouches.

“We thought it was a great event to sell our stuff. We had a lot of Humåtak-themed items,” said Manglona, who proudly told the Post that all the illustrations were personally designed by her sister Aundrya.

“We’ve had a lot of people come by, all the way from up north to just the people who live down here,” she said.