Human remains found in Harmon; second set of remains found this year

A police investigation is underway after human remains were found in Harmon on Thursday morning.

Guam police officers were called to the area of Mendioka Street and Addeng Street, off Route 16, just before 9 a.m., according to Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson.

Criminal investigators collected the remains and gave it to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for assessment.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation.

No additional information has been released.

Unsolved

This is the second set of human remains found this year.

In January, a homicide investigation started after human remains were found in a trash fire just off Route 10 in Chalan Pago.

Authorities said only parts of an unidentified man’s body were found at the scene.

Detectives have since released sketches of the man’s tattoos in hopes that the community can help to identify him.

The search for his killer is ongoing.