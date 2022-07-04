Human remains may be man in his 50s or 60s

The skeletal remains found Thursday in Harmon are believed to be those of a man whose age ranges from his late 50s to early 60s.

Officers with the Guam Police Department are not releasing the man’s name until they speak with his family and get confirmation from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Criminal detectives did not notice any signs of a struggle or foul play, police said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On June 30, officers responded to a report of human remains found along Mendioka Street in Dededo.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, Guam police officers were called to the area of Mendioka Street and Addeng Street, off Route 16, just before 9 a.m., according to Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson.

Criminal investigators collected the remains and gave them to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for assessment.

Unsolved

This is the second set of human remains found this year.

In January, a homicide investigation started after human remains were found in a trash fire just off Route 10 in Chalan Pago.

Authorities said only parts of an unidentified man’s body were found at the scene.

Detectives have since released sketches of the man’s tattoos in the hope that the community can help identify him.

The search for his killer is ongoing.