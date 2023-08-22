Humanities Guåhan recently announced its 2023 Community Grant Cycle, which will offer an opportunity for financial support to nonprofit organizations dedicated to empowering public audiences.

The organization, through a partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities, has shown its commitment to community engagement and critical conversations, as well as fostering cultural enrichment, by providing financial support to a range of local nonprofits, according to a news release.

Those interested can apply for up to $15,000 in funds for humanities programming.

All of Guam's nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for a grant. Applicants must have a Unique Entity Identifier, or UEI, from the System for Award Management by Oct. 24. The identifier became a federal requirement in April 2022.

Those who wish to apply can do so online at https://sam.gov/content/entity-registration.

A free Community Grant Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Humanities Guåhan office in Suite 106 of the Reflection Center in Hagåtña. First-time applicants must participate in the workshop to gain eligibility or be considered for an award. The workshop sign-in deadline is Aug. 24.

Grant proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Grants Manager Leslie Reynolds will be accepting applications at lreynolds@humanitiesguahan.org. The grant awards for the 2023 Community Grant Cycle will be announced Oct. 24 to recognize the successful applicants.

Eligible programs

Eligible programs may include, but are not limited to:

• Lectures.

• Seminars.

• Conferences.

• Workshops.

• Film or book discussion series.

• Panel discussions.

• Interpretive exhibits.

• Permanent and traveling fairs.

• Festivals.

• Tours and media productions encompassing publications, radio, television programming, film, and video.