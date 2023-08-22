Humanities Guåhan recently announced its 2023 Community Grant Cycle, which will offer an opportunity for financial support to nonprofit organizations dedicated to empowering public audiences.
The organization, through a partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities, has shown its commitment to community engagement and critical conversations, as well as fostering cultural enrichment, by providing financial support to a range of local nonprofits, according to a news release.
Those interested can apply for up to $15,000 in funds for humanities programming.
All of Guam's nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for a grant. Applicants must have a Unique Entity Identifier, or UEI, from the System for Award Management by Oct. 24. The identifier became a federal requirement in April 2022.
Those who wish to apply can do so online at https://sam.gov/content/entity-registration.
A free Community Grant Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Humanities Guåhan office in Suite 106 of the Reflection Center in Hagåtña. First-time applicants must participate in the workshop to gain eligibility or be considered for an award. The workshop sign-in deadline is Aug. 24.
Grant proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Grants Manager Leslie Reynolds will be accepting applications at lreynolds@humanitiesguahan.org. The grant awards for the 2023 Community Grant Cycle will be announced Oct. 24 to recognize the successful applicants.
Eligible programs
Eligible programs may include, but are not limited to:
• Lectures.
• Seminars.
• Conferences.
• Workshops.
• Film or book discussion series.
• Panel discussions.
• Interpretive exhibits.
• Permanent and traveling fairs.
• Festivals.
• Tours and media productions encompassing publications, radio, television programming, film, and video.