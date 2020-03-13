Humanities Guåhan is accepting grant proposals for its 2020 Community Grant Cycle. Humanities Guåhan provides financial support to nonprofit organizations, institutions and ad hoc groups for humanities programs aimed at public audiences.

Applicants may apply for up to $10,000 in matching funds for humanities programming, a press release states. Preliminary proposals will be due on June 4; final proposals will be due on Aug. 7. Grant application forms and grant guidelines are available HERE.

Any nonprofit organization or ad hoc group operating on Guam is eligible to apply for a grant, the release states. An applicant need not be incorporated or tax-exempt, but must obtain a Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number and register with the federal System for Awards Management (SAM) by the final proposal due date.

Humanities Guåhan will offer a free community grant workshop for prospective applicants.

Anyone interested should call program coordinator Bernice Santiago at Humanities Guåhan prior to applying for a grant, at 472-4462, or email bsantiago@humanitiesguahan.org.