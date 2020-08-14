Humanities Guåhan provides financial support to nonprofit organizations, institutions and ad hoc groups for humanities programs aimed at public audiences. This year’s grant cycle, which was originally announced in March but then postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now open.

Applicants may apply for up to $10,000 in matching funds for humanities programming. Proposals will be due online by Sept. 29. The application is available online at humanitiesguahan.submittable.com under the “2020 Community Grant Program” grant line.

Applications may be submitted online only through Submittable. Complete grant guidelines and the application preview are available online at: http://www.humanitiesguahan.org/programs/community-grants.

Any nonprofit organization or ad hoc group operating in Guam is eligible to apply for a grant. An applicant need not be incorporated or tax-exempt, but must obtain a Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number by Sept. 29. All who are interested are strongly encouraged to contact program officer Bernice Santiago at Humanities Guåhan prior to applying for a grant, at 472-4462 or bsantiago@humanitiesguahan.org.

This grant program was originally announced in March 2020, and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the launch of the Humanities Guåhan CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant Program.

Humanities Guåhan has a free online community grant workshop for prospective applicants. The workshop is required for first-time applicants. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, online via Zoom.

Register for the workshop at http://tinyurl.com/2020grantworkshop. Deadline to register is noon Aug. 27.

According to the press release, programs that are eligible for the 2020 Community Grant include, but are not limited to: lectures, seminars, conferences, workshops, film or book discussion series, panel discussions, interpretive exhibits, permanent and traveling fairs, festivals and tours, and media productions including publications, radio and television programming, and film and video.

Humanities Guåhan encourages applicants to design innovative program formats and programs that stimulate discussion between diverse groups. The humanities include but are not limited to the study of history, modern and classical language, literature, law, philosophy, comparative religion, ethics, and the history, criticism and theory of the arts. Anthropology, archaeology and political science are also considered part of the humanities, as are interdisciplinary areas, such as Pacific studies, CHamoru studies, Micronesian studies, Asian studies, American studies, women and gender studies, ethnic studies and the study of folklore and folk life. Humanities projects may also apply humanities perspectives to current political, social or economic concerns and issues. Grant awards will be announced in October 2020.

Humanities Guåhan is a nonprofit organization that provides foundational support and educational programs for the people of Guam. The mission of Humanities Guåhan is to foster community engagement and dialogue, inspire critical thinking, celebrate diversity and enrich the quality of life of island residents through the power of the humanities.