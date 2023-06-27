Humanities Guåhan, Sarmiento come together for writing, poetry workshop

Creatives of Guam can sharpen their skills this July as Filipino rapper, poet, speaker, and educator Meta Sarmiento will visit Guam to set up a workshop tour on dynamic writing and poetry while enabling community conversation.

“Reimagining Guåhan with Meta: A Homecoming Tour” will be hosted by Guam-born Sarmiento, whose work touches upon themes including climate change, cultural and political identity, masculinity, and love.

“As a rapper, Meta has performed on stages in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and France, with lyrics exploring themes from friendships and grief to his past experiences,” stated a recent news release.

As a facilitator, he has worked with and taught over 20,000 students from culturally and socioeconomically diverse backgrounds across the globe.

The tour, which includes an event at the Hyatt Regency Guam on July 11 and a public performance at the University of Guam Fine Arts Theatre on July 13, is an essential part of Humanities Guåhan’s ongoing project, “Reimagining Guåhan: Social Justice through a Humanities Lens.” The project aims to foster engagement within Guam's community with crucial conversations among different cultures, ethnicities, and languages. Those who attend are encouraged to participate in the discussions of what shapes the community, whether it be with an essay, poem, chant, play, or film.

“Civic reflection conversations serve as an illuminating platform to address pivotal questions using the humanities as a powerful lens,” stated Humanities Guåhan. “Through the tour, we will explore crucial issues pertinent to our island, including migration and belonging, cultural resilience and identity, decolonization and self-determination, environmental sustainability in the face of climate change, LGBTQ experiences, and increased militarization.”

Visit www.humanitiesguahan.org for more information.