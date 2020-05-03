Cultural and humanities-based nonprofit organizations on Guam experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for grants of up to $10,000, according to Humanities Guahan.

This program is made possible by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Grant funds may be used for general operating expenses and preexisting or preplanned programming. Matching funds are not required, the press release stated.

“We highly encourage small organizations with limited resources or access to support, as well as organizations that serve underserved communities, to apply,” Humanities Guahan noted.

Interested applicants can visit the following websites for guidance and to download and submit the application:

• Guidelines: Learn about eligibility, what these funds can be used for, tips for preparing your application: https://bit.ly/2yiSfAi

• Application preview: View questions you will be asked to prepare for submission: https://bit.ly/2yf6ztJ

• Apply online: The online application for this grant program opens 8 a.m. May 15 and ends Oct. 1 or when grant funds run out. Apply online at humanitiesguahan.submittable.com.

• Humanities Guåhan: View materials related to the program here:

http://www.humanitiesguahan.org/programs/cares-grants