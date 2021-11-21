More than 300 residents applied for a position at the Guam Department of Education job fair on Saturday.

Among them was Agat resident Marc Purschwitz who said having recently returned to Guam from off island he’s trying his luck at various job fairs but would like to work at GDOE.

“I’m applying for a school aide position,” he said Saturday morning. “I hope I get it … I know I can do that job, I just hope I get the chance.”

GDOE spokesperson Michele Franquez said 165 people preregistered for the job fair but more than 300 came by the time doors closed at 3 p.m.

"We're very pleased with the turnout," she said, noting thanks to the GDOE principals and central office staff who also were present at the fair to interview people and review applications. Franquez added that there was a positive vibe at the fair and applicants had good feedback about the flow through the application process throughout the day.

The fair was held at Okkodo High School, which this time last year was being set up as the island’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

“We have to shift our focus back to our education, back to our core mission,” said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

The job fair aims to get the school system back on that track as they work to fill positions necessary to support students’ education in classrooms. GDOE is looking for teachers, substitute teachers, one-to-one aides, and community program aides.

Students, for the first time in months, are scheduled to return to five-days of in-classroom learning a week in two phases - Dec. 1 for high school students and Jan. 3 for elementary and middle school students.

Fernandez, on Saturday, noted concerns that with the easing of restrictions, there’s a potential for cases to surge, which would mean students have to transition to virtual learning from home - again.

“Looking back at August and September, we don’t want to have to do that,” he said, noting the disruption to students’ learning. The start of the current school year, in August, students returned to classrooms five days a week. However, a surge in COVID-19 cases led the governor to shut down schools for about two weeks.

When schools were allowed to reopen, students were divided into two groups that attended classes on campus on alternating days, which meant it took two weeks to get five days of classroom time.

Fernandez said he understands that the community needs to move forward in terms of finding ways to live with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, he’s concerned about the precarious situation that the school system faces.

“We have to be the last to close,” he said, pointing toward any possible future increase in COVID-19 numbers.

He also noted that, like other school jurisdictions struggling through the pandemic, there’s a concern about safety mitigation at school sites and ensuring that students are not just learning, but making up for the learning lost in the last 18 months. Which for GDOE, he said, has underscored the need to return to traditional schooling and stay there.

“The common issue is making sure we give education and return to five-days of instruction the level of priority and urgency that it deserves. And with many other school districts (across the nation) open, my worry is our kids are going to start falling behind further,” he said.

“It’s one thing if it’s global and we’re all in the midst of a shutdown (of schools) but now that we see other districts opening, we have to think about the disadvantaged position our students are going to be in if we don’t prioritize education. That’s not an easy thing to do in these conditions.”