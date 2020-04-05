Hundreds apply for SNAP

With thousands of private sector workers displaced by the tourism industry shutdown, the local government has seen an uptick in applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps.

In March, 217 new SNAP applications were received, according to Division of Public Welfare Director Tess Archangel of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

In February, 314 new applications were received, an increase of 48 from the 266 new applications received in February 2019, according to Public Health data.

As of March, 13,787 individuals or families on Guam are participating in SNAP, said DPHSS program coordinator Bertha Taijeron.

The maximum monthly SNAP benefit for a family of one is $283 and increases to $3,194 for a family of 15.

DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo said applications may be approved within 24 to 48 hours if the application is complete and the client is available for an interview.

Prospective clients can pick up applications at three sites.

Applications can also be downloaded and printed from the DPHSS website.

Completed applications can be emailed to: dphss.bms@gmail.com

For hours of operation and additional questions, call the SNAP office nearest your residence:

• Northern: 635-7488

• Central: 735-7344 or 735-7256

• Southern: 828-7542