About 350 residents went to the Guam Election Commission to cast their votes for the 2020 General Election.

Maria Pangelinan, GEC executive director, said there were some cancellations due to the rain but the turnout was good nonetheless.

"I think it went smoothly," she said.

While making an appointment is highly recommended, no voter will be turned away, she said.

Pangelinan said she's encouraged by the public's response to the expanded early voting process, as provided in the law that canceled the 2020 primary election and advanced the candidates to the Nov. 3 general election.

Those who want to make an appointment to vote early must call GEC at 477-9791.

Same-day appointments are available, Pangelinan said.

Scheduling an appointment to vote early will allow GEC staff time to process each voter properly, sanitize frequently touched surfaces, and limit the number of people in the polling room in an effort to practice social distancing.

On average, GEC expects to accommodate 30 early voters per hour on the third floor of the GCIC Building and 20 voters for curbside voting in front of the building.

Appointments for the Sept. 19 to Oct. 30 early voting also help mitigate long lines and, most importantly, help Guam minimize the spread of COVID-19, election officials said.

There will be early voting at satellite locations in Merizo, Mangilao, Yigo and Dededo on certain Saturdays, on a first-come, first-served basis.

On weekdays, the early voting will be at the GCIC building, by appointment.

Federal write-in ballots

On Friday, which was the last day for GEC to send ballots to 187 eligible off-island voters, the commission mailed 82 absentee ballots and electronically sent 105 others for the general election, Pangelinan said.

They came with federal write-in ballots which the voters will use in case there's a runoff election in the delegate race.

Those federal write-in ballots, however, can be sent back to GEC only after the Nov. 3 general election, Pangelinan said.

When there's a delegate runoff election, off-island voters will have until Dec. 2 to send these ballots to GEC.