At 6 a.m. Saturday morning, people had started lining up at the Department of Revenue and Taxation in hopes of getting their driver's licenses, permits or Guam IDs issued or renewed.

By 8 a.m. the line snaked through four tents, went out across the parking lot, to the edge of the property near Route 16, and then bent in a U-shape so that the end of the line was nearly back at the building.

Rev and Tax employees went down the tail end of the line, letting people know that they might not be seen that day, and reminding them of the regular hours and the online appointment option, and that the office will be open again next Saturday.

A little after 10 a.m. the road signs along Route 16, that at one point reminded people to wear their masks and practice social distancing, said Rev and Tax would no longer be accepting any more people.

Dededo resident Tristan Lanata, 18, and his brother were walking out of the line shortly after 8 a.m. Lanata was hoping to get a replacement Guam ID for one that was lost. For about 30 minutes they waited in a line that barely moved, before deciding to try their luck during the week.

'If some upheaval starts, we're going to leave'

Anna Liza De Luna Ganeb, 47, of Yigo, joined the line at 6:20 a.m. with her son who just recently passed his road test.

"We're trying to help him get his license so that he can be of more help to our family and be another driver," she said. "We just found out that Saturdays was open for walk-ins. So here we are, it's 8:52 a.m. we just started (moving) five minutes ago."

DRT opened at 7 a.m., servicing the "senior line" before accommodating the general public from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-in services will be available for the next six Saturdays: June 27, July 11 and 18, and Aug. 1, 8 and 15. The Saturday hours aim to help residents who need their licenses and IDs but can't book an appointment for months.

De Luna Ganeb said she understands the whole situation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic but she is hoping officials consider other solutions, such as opening the satellite office to help accommodate more people who need their licenses or IDs sooner rather than later.

"There are people here who are pregnant, older, they're not well, and people are getting angry. And I told my son if some upheaval starts, we're going to leave," she said.

A couple of people were already exchanging words, getting upset with each other over where the line should be and what direction it should be going.

'Lifesaver day'

Among those under a time crunch were college-bound friends Marc Rajesh and Masaki Ujiie, both 18, of Tamuning, who need to get their full licenses upgraded from intermediate. They arrived to line up at 6:30 a.m.

"We just started moving around 8:10 a.m.," Ujiie said.

They leave for college in early August. They signed up online for an appointment, but Ujiie said he couldn't get an appointment until late August. Rajesh said he couldn't get an appointment until September.

"That's not an option for me," Rajesh said, noting that leaving Guam without a license will likely mean he has to start all over again in New York. "I need my license before I get there."

Ujiie said he doesn't have a car or family in Hawaii to drive him around and help him get his license there if he had to start all over.

"I was happy when they said they'd open on a Saturday," Ujiie said, acknowledging that maybe if he'd tried sooner he would have gotten an earlier appointment. "But for people that didn't, today is probably their lifesaver day. I'm just glad we were able to come here today."

Rajesh added, "I just wish I got here earlier, though. Because this line is super long."