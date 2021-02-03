Hundreds line up for food

PQ "I don't get any assistance, no food stamp, so this will help us a lot." – Virginia Dela Cruz, 64

Jovita Valenzuela, 70, patiently waited in her vehicle for two hours to make sure she receives a package of food that would last her household a few days.

"It's going to be a big help," the Tamuning resident said.

Valenzuela was the first in line during Tuesday's drive-thru food distribution at the Tamuning Community and Senior Citizens Center, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m.

She got there at noon and within the hour, the line of vehicles stretched far beyond the food distribution site.

In her own way, Valenzuela also wanted to help others who got it so much worse in this COVID-19 pandemic.

So she's sharing what she got from the food drive-thru with three neighbors who lost their jobs and didn't have a car to get to the food distribution site.

Virginia Dela Cruz, 64, prayed the rosary and listened to the Catholic radio station while waiting for the food distribution to open.

"This is my first time to receive help," she told The Guam Daily Post. "I don't get any assistance, no food stamp, so this will help us a lot."

Her household has seven members and she's the only one working right now, so every bit of help would be welcome, she said. She works as a food delivery employee, distributing food mainly for the elderly who are homebound.

Because of her work schedule, she missed all prior food distributions, she said. Her vehicle was second in a long line of cars, vans and trucks waiting.

'There's still a need'

A year into the pandemic, thousands of Guam's families still risk hunger and need more food assistance. The lines of vehicles at distribution sites are a testament to that continuing need.

"There’s still a need. People are still unemployed. Businesses are still closed so we’re doing whatever we can, we’re trying to get creative so that we're able to assist our people," Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera said, shortly before the start of the drive-thru distribution of 400 food packages.

The rest of the 850 food bags that the Tamuning Mayor's Office received from the Guam Department of Education's federally funded The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, were delivered to the elderly, those who were quarantined at home, and those who didn't have any means of transportation.

Rivera called on other Tamuning residents to contact the mayor's office and pre-register if they need food assistance, so they'd be included during the next round of distribution later in the month.

Some military personnel from Andersen Air Force Base, members of the Tutuha dance group and volunteers helped the Tamuning Mayor's Office staff, the mayor and Vice Mayor Albert Toves distribute the food.

Each food package contains nonperishable items such as powdered milk, cereal, canned goods, peaches, tomato sauce, beans, grapefruit juice, pistachios and two bags of frozen shrimp, among other goodies.

Each pack also comes with bottled water that Onward Beach Resort and Onward Mangilao Golf Club donated, the mayor said.

Lost earnings

Alfredo Sison, 68, a taxi operator, has not had any passenger since February 2020, he said, as the pandemic upended tourism.

He used to earn at least $100 a day or $200 on good days operating his taxi prior to COVID-19 hitting Guam's visitor industry.

All that's lost, and he's grateful for the food assistance and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which he said pays for the monthly rent.

Sison was among the hundreds who lined up for food assistance on Tuesday also in Tamuning.

He was with his 7-year-old grandson, who was able to take a nap in the taxi van, with all its windows open to let in the fresh air and save on gas.

"I read about this food distribution through Facebook," he said, adding that his family also was able to get food aid from the Catholic Social Service.

He hopes tourism will reopen so he can get back on his feet, he said.

Food distribution in other villages

The Barrigada and Umatac mayors' offices also distributed a total of 650 TEFAP food packages on Tuesday.

Some 1,500 additional TEFAP food bags will be distributed through Friday by other village mayors: Agat on Wednesday; Ordot-Chalan Pago and Yona on Thursday; and Merizo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite and Asan-Maina on Friday.