With a growing number of active COVID-19 cases on island – 96 as of Thursday – more people have been going to mass community testings.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday from Diagnostic Laboratory Services. Eight of the nine patients reported household contact to confirmed cases, according to the Joint Information Center.

On Wednesday night, four people tested positive through the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Three of the confirmed cases were identified through community outreach and two patients reported household contact to confirmed cases.

To date, there have been a total of 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths; 179 people have been released from isolation. Of the total cases, 234 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members, the JIC report states.

Of the 96 active cases, 95 are listed in stable condition and one individual is hospitalized.

More positive cases in northern villages

A majority of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are residents from northern Guam, according to the Joint Information Center.

The number of confirmed cases on Thursday in the north was almost three times greater than in the central area and almost five times greater than in the south. According to DPHSS, of the island's total positive cases since tests started in March, 67 are from Dededo; 51 from Yigo; 22 from Barrigada; and 18 are from Mangilao. Yona and Talofofo have eight positive cases each and most southern villages are listed as having one to four cases; Umatac and Asan have zero cases.

Siblings Ajena Ponpillas, 60, Asther Rupido, 49, and Melandro Ponpillas, 58, carpooled to the testing site and made the trip a family affair.

Ajena Ponpillas said they arrived at about 9:30 a.m. to be tested.

“For my own safety and it’s a requirement for my company so we all have to do it,” said Ponpillas who works at a store in the Micronesia Mall.

The group spent about two hours at the site, they said.

Rupido said it felt like she was going to sneeze when the long swab was inserted in her nose but added it was worth it, “for peace of mind.”

The rise in cases islandwide in the past couple of weeks was one of the reasons the family said they came out to get tested.

“We are concerned,” Rupido said.

Her brother, Melandro Ponillas, said he was also getting tested “to protect my family.”

“I would encourage my friends and other to take this,” he said.

Long lines

Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane said they had to cut off the line by midmorning due to the large turnout.

“It’s a lot of work. I’m pretty sure the people with Public Health that are here are exhausted and trying to do their best and I appreciate them coming up to Yigo and testing as many people in Yigo as possible,” he said.

Matanane said he encouraged residents to avail of the testing.

“I know sometimes people are afraid to get tested. I have felt that way before. But I think it is better now than never. Just get it done. I think it’s a good idea to see where you stand and what you can do as far as this virus is concerned,” he said.

Testing began at 9 a.m. and concluded at 1 p.m., according to DPHSS.

The governor's office estimates about 500 people were tested at the Yigo site. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, more than 800 residents lined up for hours to take advantage of the free tests.

'Reassurance'

Many younger residents also joined the line of walk-ins to be tested.

Among them was 25-year-old Dededo resident Malynne Lizama, who also waited a couple of hours for the test.

“To get that reassurance and also because of the rise in number of cases especially in the north,” she said.

Lizama said she was a bit nervous about the test but was putting the trepidation into perspective.

“Three seconds of your life should not be that bad, “she said.