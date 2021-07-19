Hundreds of backpacks filled with notebooks, pencil pouches, water bottles, a voucher for a school uniform shirt and other school supplies are being donated to students of Marcial Sablan Elementary School.

The project is led by Robert and Bridget Boyer, missionaries from the River of Life Missions out of North Carolina.

Bridget Boyer told The Guam Daily Post that they felt called to help children in Agat and so they came, bringing with them hundreds of bags and school supplies for children of the southern elementary school.

She said Steven McManus of Christian Life Center allowed them to use the center to distribute the school supplies.

They held a similar event last year and were able to get 444 backpacks out to students, and are hoping they’ll be able to match those numbers this year, Bridget Boyer said.

“We really just want to say thank you for giving us the opportunity to be able to give back to the kids. Our heart is for the kids and we just give God all the glory,” she said.