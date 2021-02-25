Hundreds of books donated to children at Global Dorm

A real estate company has brought smiles to the faces of some of our island's homeless youth, giving them a chance to explore the world through reading.

Over 500 books were donated to the children at the Global Dorm homeless shelter in Maite.

Realtor Troy White of Century 21 Commonwealth Realty helped coordinate the donation, which was presented on Feb. 18. He said the donation was made possible by high school student Alex Duenas, daughter of Century 21 real estate agent Angie Duenas.

"Well, Alex Duenas – the one who donated all the books – she belongs to a local Junior Achievement chapter and their drive was so successful," said White. "They had got so many books that they had somewhere between 500 to 700 left over and didn't have a place to donate them. So her mother had asked me, since I had been the lead person here for most of the charity events."

Century 21 has organized several charitable donations to the Global Dorm over the past year. Recognizing that the shelter's occupants are mostly children, White said it was an easy decision.

"The Global Dorm in Maite, they have a lot of children there. I'm sure that they would, you know, appreciate that," he said. "So I set it up, I spoke with Mike Suzuki and Bo Salas over at the Global Dorm, let them know that we have a whole bunch of books here that we'd like to give to children there. He said come on over, so we did."

'The kids were just so happy'

The donation was well-received by the children, and White said their reactions were unforgettable.

"This is a picture you know that has lasted and lasted, that's been seared in my mind since that event, because the kids were just so happy and elated to receive all those books. I said, well, that's got to be a good thing because you want children to learn to read; you want children to explore through books," White said.